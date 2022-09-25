Salmon Arm Silverbacks sweep aside Vernon

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Lynden Hanvold (5) holds off Vernon forward Brock Krulicki during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League victory over the Vipers in the Snakes’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Two season-opening games against the Vernon Vipers, two season-opening wins for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Silverbacks spoiled Vernon’s home opener Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kal Tire Place, scoring a 4-1 victory. The win came 24 hours after Salmon Arm blanked the Snakes 3-0 in the ‘Backs’ home opener at the Shaw Centre.

The Gorillas came out with a quick start as they looked to slow down the momentum that the Vipers got from their home opener. It was Nathan Morin (1) opening the scoring for Salmon Arm just over three minutes into the period.

The ‘Backs continued to apply the pressure as the period went on, and were rewarded seven minutes after they opened the scoring as Owen Beckner (1) doubled their lead.

The Vipers took two penalties late in the period but were able to kill them off. Late in the period, Beckner took down a Viper player in front of the Salmon Arm bench, and received a two-minute penalty for hitting from behind, and a game misconduct.

Salmon Arm continued their impressive play into the second period, as they added two more goals early in the frame.

It was CJ Foley (1) getting his first BCHL goal as he fired one past Vernon goalie Ethan David. Just over a minute later, it was a four-on-four marker for the Silverbacks as captain Nathan Mackie (2) found the back of the net to give the Silverbacks a 4-0 lead. Late in the period, it was Julian Facchinelli (1) getting the Vipers on the board, spoiling Matthew Tovell’s bid for a second consecutive shutout.

Tovell finished with 22 saves while David stopped 27 of 31 shots in the Vernon net.

The two teams will meet again Oct. 7 in Vernon.

The Silverbacks will have a few days off before they welcome the Penticton Vees to the Shaw Centre Friday, Sept. 30th. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m., and all kids 15 and under will get in free thanks to the Centenoka Park Mall.

