Salmon Arm Silverbacks take 6-3 loss against Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Salmon Arm out-shot the Bulldogs, but it was Alberni Valley who got through with their scoring chances in a 6-3 win over the Silverbacks Friday night.

Out-shooting the Bulldogs 37-33, the Salmon Arm squad was stopped on a number of good chances, leading to the imbalanced scoreboard by the end.

In his first shift as a Silverback, newly-acquired forward Jack Sampson nearly scored but was turned away by the Bulldogs netminder. Overall in his first game, Sampson looked very strong playing on a line with Aiden Jenner and Trevor Adams.

The Bulldogs would score the opening goal of the night in the first period, just before to the nine minute mark. Aaron Bohlinger sent a pass to Keaton Mastrodonato, who was able to flick the puck over the right pad of Ethan Langenegger. A late power play for the Silverbacks nearly resulted in a goal, but they were able to hold it off and ride out the penalty-kill.

With just one goal between both teams in the first period, scoring ramped up and both teams had a pair apiece in the second. Salmon Arm tied the game less than three minutes into the middle period, with Matthew Verboon continuing his scoring streak and dropping his fourth goal in four games since returning from the World Juniors. The Silverbacks made a few good plays that nearly resulted in points, but Alberni turned play the other way.

A point shot from Sam Pouliot was deflected by Mitch Deelstra and in for the Bulldgos, giving them a 2-1 lead. On their second power play of the game, Salmon Arm was again able to even the score. John Little continued his streak with a goal that made it six straight games with a point for the young forward. Trevor Adams faked going behind the goal, and popped the puck back out front for Little to tap in for the goal. Again, the Bulldogs would make a play in response and light the buzzer. Ryan Miotto came flying down in on a two-on-one and took a shot, squeaking it inside the left post for the 3-2 lead.

Salmon Arm would tie things up just before the halfway mark of the third, giving some optimism for a win. Nick Unruh passed the puck up to Noah Wakeford, who gave it to Hudson Schandor for a quick goal. The Silverbacks’ captain Sol Seibel nearly made it 4-3 with eight minutes left, but the wrist-shot he sent was snagged by the glove of Hawthorne.

Again going against the play, a long shot from the right wall by Mastrodonato hit off the left post and just fell in for a 4-3 Bulldogs advantage with just under five minutes left. Alberni Valley would go on to score twice more, including one on an empty net as the Silverbacks pulled their goalie for the man-advantage.

Salmon Arm continues their play on the island tonight in Nanaimo, where they will take on the Nanaimo Clippers who they beat 6-3 last Sunday in the Shaw Centre.