The 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival will see18 clubs play two regular season games at the Shaw Centre over the course of the four-day event. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival

Eighteen clubs will play two regular season games during four-day event

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have been chosen as the host team for the 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival.

The festival will see each of the 18 clubs play two regular season games at the Shaw Centre over the course of the four-day event.

“The BCHL Showcase is a great event that we are looking forward to bringing to Salmon Arm,” Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen said. “It will be great to showcase the community of Salmon Arm and all that it has to offer.”

Read more: BCHL realigns to two-conference system for next season

Read more: Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

This will be the first time since its inception, in 2012, that the festival will be held outside the Lower Mainland. The event was held in Chilliwack up until last year when it was split between Chilliwack and Penticton.

On top of the draw of live hockey, the league is aiming for a festival atmosphere, giving fans the opportunity to participate in community activities and a Fan Zone with interactive events for all ages.

Read more: Sicamous Eagles gain ground on Kamloops Storm in race for playoff spot

Read more: Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

“The league is thrilled to bring the Showcase Festival event to the great hockey community of Salmon Arm,” said Steven Cocker, BCHL executive director. “The Silverbacks have been incredible league partners and are more than deserving of hosting one of the league’s premier events.”

Schedule details and ticket sales have not yet been announced.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race
Next story
Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Just Posted

Shortage of North Shuswap firefighters could impact home insurance rates

CSRD recruitment drive aims to boost numbers, maintain accreditation

Highway 97A reopens following collision south of Sicamous

Incident occurred between Riverside and Zettergreen roads

Shuswap Search & Rescue called to three incidents over 10 days

Local members play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks

Collision closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks

Salmon Arm man, one of 14 siblings, recounts family’s journey to Canada

Alfred Schalm shares biographies of father, uncles in new book

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

‘Uphold UNDRIP’: John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Railway company has obtained court injunctions to remove both blockades and are working with RCMP

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student sentenced to two more years in prison

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to 38 months total

2010 Winter Olympics have led to a decade of Canadian confidence in sport

Canada aimed to win the most medals in 2010, and it won the most golds

B.C. couple on coronavirus-quarantined ship urge Canadian/UK governments to step up

In limbo off Japan, Nigel Finch-Cole and spouse Patrick also make polite plea for Timmy’s coffee

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival

Eighteen clubs will play two regular season games during four-day event

Vernon community radio station bid goes to public hearing

Society confident licence will be granted and aiming to broadcast by fall

Most Read