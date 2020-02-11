Salmon Arm Silverbacks to host 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival

The 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival will see18 clubs play two regular season games at the Shaw Centre over the course of the four-day event. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have been chosen as the host team for the 2020 BCHL Showcase Festival.

The festival will see each of the 18 clubs play two regular season games at the Shaw Centre over the course of the four-day event.

“The BCHL Showcase is a great event that we are looking forward to bringing to Salmon Arm,” Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen said. “It will be great to showcase the community of Salmon Arm and all that it has to offer.”

This will be the first time since its inception, in 2012, that the festival will be held outside the Lower Mainland. The event was held in Chilliwack up until last year when it was split between Chilliwack and Penticton.

On top of the draw of live hockey, the league is aiming for a festival atmosphere, giving fans the opportunity to participate in community activities and a Fan Zone with interactive events for all ages.

“The league is thrilled to bring the Showcase Festival event to the great hockey community of Salmon Arm,” said Steven Cocker, BCHL executive director. “The Silverbacks have been incredible league partners and are more than deserving of hosting one of the league’s premier events.”

Schedule details and ticket sales have not yet been announced.

