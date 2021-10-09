The Salmon Arm Silverbacks open their 2021-22 BCHL regular season tonight against the Merritt Centennials. (File photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks to open BCHL season in Merritt

The Silverbacks won three games and lost three games in BCHL preseason play

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks open their 2021-22 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 9.

After three wins and three losses in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) preseason, the Silverbacks are looking to open their regular season with a win against the Merritt Centennials on Merritt’s home ice.

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2019, when the Silverbacks defeated the Centennials 3-2 in Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks’ game day preview notes Nathan Morin is a player to watch when the action kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. This BCHL preseason was Morin’s first, and he recorded seven points in six games: three goals and four assists.

The Silverbacks’ home opener against the Vernon Vipers will be on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

On Oct. 6, the team announced it was looking for volunteers to help out with game-day duties, and those interested can email carmynblock@gmail.com.

