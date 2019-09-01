Eighteen-year-old defenceman Cole Nisse has been traded to the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. (Pure Life Photography)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks trade two players to Saskatchewan league

Trades were made in exchange for future considerations

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have completed two trades to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.

Goaltender Tanner Martin and defenceman Cole Nisse will now play with the SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks, respectively. The decision was made so the players can advance their careers and keep options open for the Silverbacks according to a release.

Read more: One win, one loss for Silverbacks' first exhibition games

Read more: Silverbacks alum Shane Hanna signs with team in Denmark

Martin was one of three goaltenders invited to 2019 main camp, after playing for the Tisdale Trojans of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League the past two seasons. The St. Brieux, Sask. native played in both exhibition games against the West Kelowna Warriors on Aug. 23 and 24.

“We’re trying to find the best opportunity for [Martin] to extend his junior career,” said Scott Atkinson, Silverbacks head coach and general manager.

“We think both Martin and Nisse will end up being players, it’s just right at this moment in time there’s not an opportunity here for them to do what they need to do to get better.”

Read more: Former Silverback Chase Priskie to play in big show

Read more: Roster turnover has Silverbacks head coach excited for coming season

Cole Nisse, who is also headed to Saskatchewan, played in 52 games last season for the Silverbacks. He recorded two goals and three assists and played in all five playoff games.

“This was a tough one because Cole is a local kid and we really spent a lot of time with him last year and expected that he was going to be here this year,” Silverbacks head coach and general manager Scott Atkinson said. “But we felt that the group that we brought in just sort of pushed him from our team and we wanted to try to find him a spot where he could develop as a hockey player.”

The Silverbacks have expressed their appreciation to the time and effort Martin and Nisse have put towards the team.

