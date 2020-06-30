Forward Carter Loney is the most recent addition to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2020/21 roster. (Jon Howe photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks welcome Manitoba Junior Hockey League-leading rookie Carter Loney

Recent acquisition expected to be a Silverbacks fan favourite for 2020/21 season

The Shuswap’s Junior A BCHL team continues to build its offensive lines with the recent addition of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s rookie of the year, Carter Loney.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks announced Tuesday, June 30, that it had acquired the 17-year-0ld from the Keystone province’s Steinbeck Pistons. In a related media release, the ‘Backs note the five-foot-nine forward was named Rookie of the Year this past season after tallying 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points in 52 games.

The year prior, Loney attended the RINK Hockey Academy along with forward Braden Fischer (also recently acquired by the ‘Backs), where he recorded 30 points in 26 games in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. Loney has also secured an National Collegiate Athletic Association scholarship to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen expects Loney will have a major impact on the ice next season and believes he’ll be a Salmon Arm fan favourite.

“We think Carter will be one of the most dynamic players in the BCHL this season and will add a much needed offensive threat to our lineup,” said Christensen.

Loney was ranked 167th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting on their final 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings, up 31 spots from his mid-term ranking. He suited up for Team Canada West at the 2019 World Jr. A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C. and took part in the CJHL Top Prospects Game, alongside former Silverback Luke Mylymok.

A dual citizen of the United States and Canada, Loney grew up in Winnipeg, Man., but was born in Columbus, Ohio during his dad, Brian Loney’s pro career. Brian was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 1992 after a standout year at Ohio State University and went on to have an 11-year playing career between the AHL, ECHL and Europe.

With the new recruits coming onboard, Christen anticipates there will be some good line chemistry this season.

Tuesday’s announcement followed a series of trades – Noah Wakeford and Coalson Wolford to the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for forward Matt Osadick and future considerations, and then Osadick and future considerations to the Steinbach Pistons in exchange for Loney.

“We’d like to thank Noah and Coalson for their contributions to the team and to the community,” said Christensen. “Both players made an impact and we wish them all the best in Trail.”

Salmon Arm Silverbacks

