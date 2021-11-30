Salmon Arm Silverbacks win 3 games in 3 nights on the road

‘Backs take down the Wenatchee Wild in games on Nov. 26, 27 and 28 in Washington

A Silverback Gorilla would be an intimidating sight to see in the wild.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks hockey team was perhaps even more intimidating in the Wenatchee Wild’s arena last weekend.

The ‘Backs swept a three-game series on the Wild’s home ice, Town Toyota Center in Washington, winning on Nov. 26, 27 and 28.

On the 26th, Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stopped 26 of the 26 shots he faced to earn his first career British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) shutout. Four different Silverbacks players scored in the team’s 4-0 victory that night: Daniel Panetta, Isaac Lambert, Nathan Mackie and Simon Tassy. Silverbacks play-by-play announcer Blake Friars credited Say as the best player of the night and noted his multiple sliding pad saves.

On the 27th, it was a closer game. The Silverbacks won 3-2 thanks to a second period goal from Danny Ciccarello, whose linemates Lucas Matta and Ethan Ullrick scored the team’s other two goals. The Wild outshot the Silverbacks 38-25 over the course of the game and goaltender Say was once again in top form.

On the 28th, the ‘Backs won 6-2 with goalie Liam Vanderkooi in net, who stopped 36 of 38 shots against him. Friars described an amazing goal in the game’s second period by Silverbacks defenceman Mike Ladyman.

“He made a spin-o-rama deke… and he skated towards the goal and ripped a shot under the bar, glove side… knocking the water bottle off in the process.”

The Silverbacks are currently on a four-game winning streak and are 15-3-1 on the season. Their next game is on Dec. 3 against the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal LePage Place.

