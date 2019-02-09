Silverbacks’ forward Jack Sampson skids to a stop, coming face-to-face with Smoke Eaters’ defenceman Kyle Budvarson during the Jan. 26 game at the Shaw Centre. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks win first of weekend double-header games in Trail

Affiliate players help junior A team lock down 3-2 victory

Missing seven players from their regular lineup hasn’t slowed the Silverbacks’ stride, as they chalked up their third straight win with a depleted bench during their Friday night game against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

During the first, the game was stuck at a scoreless stalemate, though Trail came danger-close to taking an early lead on a right-wing breakaway that was set to slip right by Ethan Langenegger before Andy Stevens stopped it on the goal line. Salmon Arm made a close call near the end of the period, but a shot from affiliate player Brendan Pigeon dinged off the crossbar and out of the net.

Related: Silverbacks’ captain, coach talk about the pre-playoff push

Coming into the second, the Silverbacks inched out a lead off a play that saw two affiliate skaters earn their first point in the BCHL. Ethan Schaffer stole a Trail pass and turned it around, sending the puck to Nikolas Sombrowski who scored his first BCHL goal in his fifth game.

The game was brought back to 1-1 later in the period, as Tyler Ghirardosi of the Smoke Eaters popped one into the Silverbacks’ net on a powerplay. The stalemate wouldn’t hold for long, however, as just two minutes later Trevor Adams made a push with Brendan Pigeon and Nick Unruh to put the ‘Backs up 2-1.

Related: Silverbacks defeat Coquitlam Express in shootout victory

Just 20 seconds into the final period, Silverbacks’ leading scorer Matthew Verboon would score the game-winner after receiving a slick pass from Aiden Jenner. John Little also picked up an assist on this goal, leaving him with the second-longest points streak in the BCHL at 14 straight games.

Hayden Rowan of the Smoke Eaters would score one more for Trail, but the final 15 minutes of the game were scoreless on either side, granting the Silverbacks a 3-2 win over the Smoke Eaters.

Related: Silverbacks make back-to-back wins over Warriors

The ‘Backs return to the ice in Trail Saturday, Feb. 9 for the second game of their double-header against the Smoke Eaters. Another win this weeekend would give the Silverbacks some breathing room in league standings, as the Vernon Vipers remain just a single point behind in the division.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Lakeside Printing Midget Royals win gold in Nakusp tournament

Just Posted

Rewritting the topography of mountain tops

Most summits are labelled with the wrong height. One man is trying to fix that and needs help

Salmon Arm Silverbacks win first of weekend double-header games in Trail

Affiliate players help junior A team lock down 3-2 victory

Couple express creative talent through metal and glass

Friends and Neighbours/Leah Blain

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Salmon Arm ringette player prepares to set out for Canada Winter Games

Courtney Bacon joins Team B.C. as a forward during national competition

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

GSAR volunteer injured during cowboy search

Major crimes unit now investigating disappearance of Merritt man

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Alternate route open as Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

Most Read