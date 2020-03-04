Salmon Arm players rush the Lumby Stars net looking for an opening early on in the championship game on March 3, 2020. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Silvertips get Stars struck in banner game

Lumby Stars win midget rec championship at Shaw Centre

Home ice, supportive fans and strong play wasn’t enough for the Salmon Arm Silvertips to keep the Lumby Stars from winning the Okanagan North Super League Midget championship banner.

The contest between the two formidable rec teams took place at the Shaw Centre on Tuesday, March 3. It began with a goal immediately after face off by Salmon Arm’s James Walker, assisted by Skyler Lillie and Jude Adams. The ‘Tips would dominate the first frame with Walker adding unassisted Marker soon after. Salmon Arm would hold onto a 2-0 lead right up to the final five seconds of the first frame when Lumby managed to light up the board.

Salmon Arm’s Dylan Peter kept the momentum going, scoring in the second frame with assists by Spencer Trueman and Matt Bushell. After that, the Stars began to shoot back. After potting three consecutive goals, the Lumby visitors tied the game at 4-4.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks sweep first round in playoff series

Read more: Salmon Arm Royals undefeated in Williams Lake tournament

Read more: Fans wanted in stands as Salmon Arm midget rec team plays for banner

A goal by Matt Bushell, assisted by Cole Menzies and Jude Adams, put the Salmon Arm team back in the lead, but a marker by Lumby just before the final buzzer earned the visitors the banner win.

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey midget division co-ordinator James Inglis said the Lumby team took who went up against them to task this season and, at the March 3 game, Salmon Arm gave them the best battle they’d seen all year. He also credited Lumby’s netminder for unbelievable play in the banner game.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Salmon Arm Silvertips celebrate after Jackson Walker’s second consecutive goal of the night, both scored early on in the midget rec league championship game versus the Lumby Stars on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks sweep first round in playoff series

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man guilty of ‘deliberate and premeditated’ breach of Securities Act

Judge finds accused’s lying that led to 2007 sanctions continued in the courtroom

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

History mystery: Mammoth-sized cave discovered at Shuswap Lake

Explorer says hidden underground find contains miles of passages

Column: How Reino Keski-Salmi’s idea for ski club became a resounding success

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Power outages affect 600 following gale force winds in Salmon Arm

Winds reached 84 km/h

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Salmon Arm Silvertips get Stars struck in banner game

Lumby Stars win midget rec championship at Shaw Centre

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse set for trial

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Multi-vehicle crash now cleared on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Most Read