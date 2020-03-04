Salmon Arm Silvertips get Stars struck in banner game

Salmon Arm players rush the Lumby Stars net looking for an opening early on in the championship game on March 3, 2020. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Home ice, supportive fans and strong play wasn’t enough for the Salmon Arm Silvertips to keep the Lumby Stars from winning the Okanagan North Super League Midget championship banner.

The contest between the two formidable rec teams took place at the Shaw Centre on Tuesday, March 3. It began with a goal immediately after face off by Salmon Arm’s James Walker, assisted by Skyler Lillie and Jude Adams. The ‘Tips would dominate the first frame with Walker adding unassisted Marker soon after. Salmon Arm would hold onto a 2-0 lead right up to the final five seconds of the first frame when Lumby managed to light up the board.

Salmon Arm’s Dylan Peter kept the momentum going, scoring in the second frame with assists by Spencer Trueman and Matt Bushell. After that, the Stars began to shoot back. After potting three consecutive goals, the Lumby visitors tied the game at 4-4.

A goal by Matt Bushell, assisted by Cole Menzies and Jude Adams, put the Salmon Arm team back in the lead, but a marker by Lumby just before the final buzzer earned the visitors the banner win.

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey midget division co-ordinator James Inglis said the Lumby team took who went up against them to task this season and, at the March 3 game, Salmon Arm gave them the best battle they’d seen all year. He also credited Lumby’s netminder for unbelievable play in the banner game.

