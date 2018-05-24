(From left) Julia Hart, Hannah Tarzwell, Phoebe Barnes, Avery Hanson, Lina Fankhause, Angalena Cross and Megan Hart were invited by the European Football School to play in the North Arizona Invitational tournament in Flagstaff, AZ May 19-21. They were split between U15 and U17 age groups, with both teams bringing home silver medals for their efforts. (Image contributed by Jennifer Abraham)

Salmon Arm soccer players take second in Arizona tournament

European Football School team nearly sweeps invitational competition

A group of Salmon Arm’s youth soccer elite were invited by the European Football School (EFS) to compete as part of their teams at the Northern Arizona Invitational tournament in Flagstaff, from May 19-21.

Julia Hart and Phoebe Barnes joined the EFS U15 team in Flagstaff, while Hannah Tarzwell, Avery Hanson, Lina Fankhause, Angalena Cross and Megan Hart played for the U17 team in the tournament.

Both the U15 and U17 teams went undefeated in reaching the finals and finished second in their divisions, taking home silver medals from the tournament.

The U15 squeezed out a 1-0 victory in their first preliminary game against the Arizona FC Rebels and tied 1-1 against the North Scottsdale Sandsharks, putting them into the semi-finals for a 4-1 victory against the Aztecas FC. In the finals they had a rematch against the Sandsharks, falling 2-0 to take the silver.

The U17 girls beat out the Arizona FC Select team 3-0 in their first match and toppled the Roadrunners Youth FC 2-0 in their second preliminary game. In the semi-finals, the EFS team knocked the Far-West Avondale FC out of the running with a 1-0 victory before facing the Flagstaff Revolution FC and falling 5-2 in the finals.

Despite their stellar record in the preliminaries and semi-finals, both teams came up short in the final matches but walked away with a silver medal for their efforts.

This outing to Flagstaff is the 24th international trip organized by EFS since its founding in 1999, with yearly trips to Europe and the U.S. to compete and train with other high-level soccer players. Their squad of 28 players who travelled to Arizona was made up of players from Salmon Arm, Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Squamish, Mount Currie and Kamloops.

 

