Salmon Arm soccer talent helps brings gold to Okanagan

Jordan King (front row, far right), a member of the U16 Girls soccer team from Thompson Okanagan Football Club, helped her team win the BC Premier Soccer League Provincial Championship in Surrey on June 23. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm soccer talent helped bring home provincial gold for the Thompson Okanagan Football Club.

Jordan King and the U16 Girls soccer team won the BC Premier Soccer League Provincial Championship in Surrey on June 23.

This team is composed of the top players from all over the Thompson-Okanagan region. They beat the Fusion Football Club from Richmond 3-1 to claim their second provincial championship in the last four years.

King, a Salmon Arm Secondary student, assisted on the second goal of the game, which ended up being the game-winning goal.

The team finished the regular season in first place with a 10-3-1 record in the eight-team BC Premier Soccer League, the highest level of youth soccer in B.C.

