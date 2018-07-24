Salmon Arm Sockeyes have strong results at Kelowna Swim Meet

Julianne Moore, Emma Levins, Bree Cooper and Sara Worton in front made up the Sockeye’s first-place relay team at the Kelowna Swim Meet. (Image contributed)

This past weekend, the Salmon Arm Sockeyes had a small but competitive group compete at the Kelowna Swim Meet, hosted by the Kelowna Ogopogos swim club. All 19 Sockeyes swam to success and most had their best times of the season, which leaves them in fine form for their home meet this coming weekend in Salmon Arm.

In summer swimming, bronze, silver and gold aggregates are given for a swimmer’s overall results for the whole weekend. At the Kelowna meet, swimmers could compete in four individual races.

Related: Sockeyes swim club makes waves at Revelstoke swim meet

In five of the 14 divisions, this small group of Sockeye swimmers earned the gold aggregates. They were: Katy Calkins in division 1, Julianne Moore and Matt Bushell in division 5, and Emma Levins and Stephen Moore in division 6. Other aggregate winners were Ian Calkins who swam to a bronze aggregate in division 1, while his brother Sam Calkins also earned a bronze in division 4. Over in division 6, Tyler Bushell swam to a silver aggregate as well.

Dawson Orchard was the youngest Sockeye to compete, swimming in the 25 m backstroke and breaststroke races. Other swimmers who had great weekends were Sara and Olivia Worton, Olivia and Jocelyn Wohlford, Liberty and Journey Vandergrift, Elaina Orchard, Eric Moore, Max Calkins and Jordyn Allard.

Overall the Sockeye’s boys team finished second place out of nine teams at the swim meet in Kelowna.

Contributed by Emma Levins