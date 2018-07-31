Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

Lucas Hansen of the Sockeyes Swim Club comes up for a breath during competition in the Sockeyes 2018 Invitational Swim Meet held July 28-29 in Salmon Arm. (Image contributed)

Over the weekend of July 28-29 the Salmon Arm Sockeyes hosted eight swim clubs from around the region and had 245 swimmers take part in their 2018 Invitational Swim Meet in Salmon Arm. Seventy-two Sockeyes helped their team earn an overall first-place finish in the meet.

For many younger Sockeyes, this was their first meet and they got to see some excellent swimming.

During the competition 27 new meet records were broken, including a 28-year-old record which was broken by a division 3 swimmer, Ryan McMillan from the Penticton Pikes.

The Sockeyes’ swimmers who broke meet records were Matthew Bushell in the division five 100m backstroke, Julianne Moore in division five 50m butterfly, Stephen Moore in division six 100m breaststroke and Claire Hall in division seven 50m freestyle.

Sockeyes earned 10 aggregate awards for the performance over the entire weekend. On the boy’s side, in division one, Kai Hansen got bronze and teammate Joel Giesbrecht got silver. In division four, Eric Moore earned a silver and brothers Matthew Bushell and Tyler Bushell both went gold in their respective divisions. Stephen Moore joined Tyler on the podium with a silver. On the girl’s side, Reese Major swam to a silver aggregate in division 1 and gold medals were won by Julianne Moore in division five, Emma Levins in division six and Claire Hall in division seven.

The weekend saw several young swimmers swim their fist 50m races supporting various relay teams which contributed points to secure the overall win for the team. These swimmers were Ezekiel Liebich, Nash Breddick, Tye Major and Elaina Booker.

It was great to see how much these young swimmers have progressed since they started swimming with the club in May. All 72 Sockeyes impressed the home crowd and contributed to a great weekend of fast swimming and fun. Thanks to the many volunteers, local sponsors and staff at the SASCU Recreation Centre who helped to make the weekend such a success.

The Sockeyes are back in action next weekend in Kamloops for the Okanagan Regional Swim Meet, which is the qualifying meet for the BC Summer Swimming Provincials that will take place in Surrey on August 17 – 19.

– Submitted by Darcy and Brad Calkins