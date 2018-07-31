Lucas Hansen of the Sockeyes Swim Club comes up for a breath during competition in the Sockeyes 2018 Invitational Swim Meet held July 28-29 in Salmon Arm. (Image contributed)

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

Club records broken over a weekend of stellar swimming

Over the weekend of July 28-29 the Salmon Arm Sockeyes hosted eight swim clubs from around the region and had 245 swimmers take part in their 2018 Invitational Swim Meet in Salmon Arm. Seventy-two Sockeyes helped their team earn an overall first-place finish in the meet.

For many younger Sockeyes, this was their first meet and they got to see some excellent swimming.

Related: Sockeyes have strong results at Kelowna meet

During the competition 27 new meet records were broken, including a 28-year-old record which was broken by a division 3 swimmer, Ryan McMillan from the Penticton Pikes.

The Sockeyes’ swimmers who broke meet records were Matthew Bushell in the division five 100m backstroke, Julianne Moore in division five 50m butterfly, Stephen Moore in division six 100m breaststroke and Claire Hall in division seven 50m freestyle.

Sockeyes earned 10 aggregate awards for the performance over the entire weekend. On the boy’s side, in division one, Kai Hansen got bronze and teammate Joel Giesbrecht got silver. In division four, Eric Moore earned a silver and brothers Matthew Bushell and Tyler Bushell both went gold in their respective divisions. Stephen Moore joined Tyler on the podium with a silver. On the girl’s side, Reese Major swam to a silver aggregate in division 1 and gold medals were won by Julianne Moore in division five, Emma Levins in division six and Claire Hall in division seven.

The weekend saw several young swimmers swim their fist 50m races supporting various relay teams which contributed points to secure the overall win for the team. These swimmers were Ezekiel Liebich, Nash Breddick, Tye Major and Elaina Booker.

It was great to see how much these young swimmers have progressed since they started swimming with the club in May. All 72 Sockeyes impressed the home crowd and contributed to a great weekend of fast swimming and fun. Thanks to the many volunteers, local sponsors and staff at the SASCU Recreation Centre who helped to make the weekend such a success.

Related: Sockeyes make waves at Revelstoke meet

The Sockeyes are back in action next weekend in Kamloops for the Okanagan Regional Swim Meet, which is the qualifying meet for the BC Summer Swimming Provincials that will take place in Surrey on August 17 – 19.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

– Submitted by Darcy and Brad Calkins

 

The Salmon Arm Sockeyes Swim Club pose for a team photo after their 2018 Invitational Swim Meet which was hosted in Salmon Arm July 28-29. (Image contributed)

Previous story
Sports shorts

Just Posted

Master the art of pine needle basket weaving

Weavers Delores Purdaby and June Erickson to share experience at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm looking to be fire smart

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

EDITORIAL: City right to remain resolute with rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Sports shorts

Horseshoe club tournament and other short sports stories

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

Club records broken over a weekend of stellar swimming

Salmon Arm baseball teams headed to provincials in Kelowna

Peewee Hornets made landslide wins in weekend games

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Most Read