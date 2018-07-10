Claire Hall assists Sockeyes’ swimmer Tye Major during the 2018 Revelstoke Swim Meet. (Image contributed)

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club makes waves at Revelstoke swim meet

Swimmers place in top spots, break personal bests

Over the weekend, 49 Salmon Arm Sockeye swimmers competed in the Revelstoke Swim Meet and made a big splash with many best times and impressive overall results.

For the boys, Ty Major had great 25m swims. In Division 1 Kai Hansen swam to an overall bronze medal. For Division 4 Eric Moore earned a silver medal for the weekend. In Division 5 Matt Bushell placed first and his teammate Bradley Zurowski swam to a bronze medal finish. To close the boy’s category, Tyler Bushell won gold in Division 6.

Over on the girl’s side, Anika Giesbrecht and Alena Groenewald did a great job with their 25m races. In Division 5 Julianne Moore earned a gold medal, breaking the Division 5 50m freestyle meet record. In Division 6, Emma Levins earned the silver medal and in Division 7 Claire Hall swam to gold.

Several of the younger swimmers made best times including Ali Nadrozny, Journey Vandergrift, Annabel Louw, and Joel Giesbrecht. Other swimmers with a great weekend full of strong swims included Tyler Hilton, Owen Hilton, Lucas Hansen, Liberty Vandergrift, Aden Nadrozny, Callie Vicars, Trinity Blacklock Gabrielle Giesbrecht, and Zaine Macinnis.

For overall points, the Sockeyes finished first in the boy’s category and third in the girl’s. The team placed third overall out of 14 teams that came to compete.

Submitted by Emma Levins

Previous story
France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0
Next story
Sports shorts

Just Posted

Vehicles stolen in Sicamous end up in Kelowna

Four vehicles nabbed in 12 days from Shuswap community

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Shuswap shocked by Greyhound decision

Lack of service will leave thousands of peoplein the region, many vulnerable, stranded

Shuswap U15 girls make history at Provincial Cup

Soccer team brings home BC gold medal for the first time ever for region

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

B.C. men get combined 20 years in jail in large-scale fentanyl bust

Charges stem from a 2016 drug lab bust that also found the deadly drug W-18, a first in Canada

Shuswap community rallies to fundraise for sick infant

Baby Jaxon Langdon is fighting for his life in B.C. Children’s Hospital

Market can fill in Greyhound vacuum, B.C. minister says

Claire Trevena says government buses aren’t a long-term solution

Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

Fifth annual event July 28-29

Classic Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land back

Law of the Land runs from July 24 to Aug. 26

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club makes waves at Revelstoke swim meet

Swimmers place in top spots, break personal bests

Sports shorts

Pro lacrosse player hosts camp in Salmon Arm, and other short sports stories

Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Most Read