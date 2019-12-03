Matt Bushell recognized by Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison and city council for his performance in the 100-metre backstroke event at city hall on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer recognized by city council

Matt Bushell honoured for provincial podium finish over the summer

A Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer was recognized by the City of Salmon Arm last month for his performance at a provincial swim meet held over the summer.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and city council celebrated Matt Bushell for his performance in the 100-metre backstroke event, finishing third in the province. Held by the BC Summer Swimming Association, the provincial competition included many close finishes and strong performances from the rest of the young Salmon Arm swim team.

Read more: Video: Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

Read more: Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

Just Posted

Snow forecast, avalanche clearing to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

More snow tonight particularly in higher elevations, highway to close Wednesday morning

Safety concerns in South Shuswap prompt reformation of Blind Bay Crime Watch

Salmon Arm RCMP meet with residents, address community unease

230 days pass since murder charge laid in Salmon Arm church shooting

Psychiatric report completed, accused scheduled for Dec. 17 court appearance

North-Okanagan Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer recognized by city council

Matt Bushell honoured for provincial podium finish over the summer

Salmon Arm students embrace traditional screen-free fun

Author, former teacher-librarian Wilf Pauls champions classic board games at schools

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Coming soon: Photograph captures a leisurely-paced love story

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Most Read