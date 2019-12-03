Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer recognized by city council

A Salmon Arm Sockeyes swimmer was recognized by the City of Salmon Arm last month for his performance at a provincial swim meet held over the summer.
On Monday, Nov. 25, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and city council celebrated Matt Bushell for his performance in the 100-metre backstroke event, finishing third in the province. Held by the BC Summer Swimming Association, the provincial competition included many close finishes and strong performances from the rest of the young Salmon Arm swim team.
