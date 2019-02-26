The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers skaters and coaches competed in the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale in Vernon Feb. 23, achieving personal-best times and qualifying to compete in the provincial championships. (Kristal Burgess photo)

Salmon Arm speed skaters qualify for provincial competition

Ice Breakers skaters make personal-best times at Interior Funale in Vernon

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club had an exciting day of racing at the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale, held in Vernon Feb. 23.

Five-year-old skater Dylan Bastiaansen sped to first in all his races, as did his sister Adriana, nine, and teammate Rachel Martin, 10, as well as masters skater Kim Klapstein. Multiple personal-best times were achieved by the club with skaters’ ages ranging from five years old to adults in the masters class.

Read More: Salmon Arm Ice Breakers perform well in Coyote Cup event

Peter Ely, Jon Phillips, Rachel Martin and Adriana Bastiaansen achieved four personal-best times. Sophie and her dad Kim Klapstein, Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin, Nathan Bastiaansen and Lincoln Thurgood, sped to three personal-best times.

Skaters Mackenzie Keating, Devyn Hughes and Dylan Bastiaansen notched two personal bests on their timecards.

Read More: Ice Breakers kick off the season with Ice Jam meet

At this meet, Adriana achieved times required to compete in the BC Short Track Championships coming in Prince George on March 2 and 3. She will join Lincoln Thurgood, Nathan Bastiaansen, Phoenix Nash, Aila Norlin and Kim Klapstein at the provincial event.

Submitted by Kesley Norlin

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Silverbacks finish regular season with loss to Penticton
Next story
Senior Golds take second place at Valley Championship

Just Posted

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through community

Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Sicamous bylaw would not affect large displays seen at public events like Canada Day

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions at Balmoral intersection due to a crash

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Young B.C. driver fined $1,500 for speeding past cop

Officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Kamloops gangster who controlled fentanyl market gets a decade in prison

Erwin Dagle is a high-ranking member of the Red Scorpions gang

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Senior Golds take second place at Valley Championship

Hard-fought effort against Kelowna puts a cap on a historic season for Salmon Arm team

Salmon Arm speed skaters qualify for provincial competition

Ice Breakers skaters make personal-best times at Interior Funale in Vernon

Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

Rock slide north of Summerland has resulted in road closure since Feb. 2

Most Read