Two Salmon Arm Sr. Golds basketball players have signed and committed to the University of Alberta Augustana Campus in Camrose, Alberta. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm Sr. Golds sign with University of Alberta

Evan Smith and Gavin Limber will be playing for the Vikings in the ACAC next season

The Salmon Arm Golds are sending a pair of talented freshmen to the University of Alberta.

Evan Smith and Gavin Limber, Sr. Golds basketball players, have signed and committed to the university’s Augustana Campus in Camrose, and will be playing for the Vikings next season.

Vikings coach Dave Drabiuk is happy to welcome the pair to the team.

“Any time you can add good quality people who are strong in the classroom and know how to play the game, you’re winning by any definition,” said Drabiuk. “Salmon Arm Secondary has a reputation for being well-coached and these guys are a perfect example. They have fantastic habits already and I can’t wait to see what the next two to three years look like for this pair.”

The Vikings are coming off of a Bronze Medal finish at the ACAC Championship tournament and are looking to improve on that in 2019-20. The addition of Smith and Limber will compliment the returning core of players and “instantly make practices more competitive” indicated Drabiuk.

Smith is enrolled in a BA of Commerce program, majoring in economics, and one day hopes to become either a CPA or pursue a career in marketing. He came to the attention of the Vikings’ coaching staff at a tournament when he solidly out-played a guard the Vikings were recruiting at the time.

Limber is looking forward to new challenges at Augustana.

“I chose Augustana because I think it suits me the best as far as basketball and academics. I also had a great experience at the ID camp and all-star game weekend,” said Limber. “Everyone on the team was very welcoming and competitive, they played well together and seemed like a very tight group of guys.”

Limber will enrol in environmental studies and hopes to one day find his way onto a USport roster.

