Salmon Arm staves off elimination by West Kelowna Warriors

Despite the loss, the Warriors have won 17 of their last 19 games

One goal wasn’t enough for the West Kelowna Warriors as the Salmon Arm Silverbacks extended the second-round BCHL series by winning game four 5-1 on Wednesday night (April 20).

Despite getting doubled in shots in the first period, the Warriors came out with the 1-0 lead from Elan Bar-Lev-Wise’s fifth goal of the playoffs halfway through the period. Felix Trudeau and Christophe Farmer collected the assists.

A trio of players all collected two points in the second period for Salmon Arm as Zack Smith scored twice, both assisted by Brandon Santa Juana and Noah Serdachny.

The Silverbacks put the game out of reach quickly in the third period, scoring three goals in the first 7:30. The goals came from Tucker Hartmann, Isaac Lambert and Daniel Panetta. Serdachny added another assist in the period, capping off his three-point night.

Owen Say made 32 saves in a winning effort for the Silverbacks. Johnny Derrick had 24 saves in net for the Warriors before giving way to Justin Katz.

Both teams went scoreless on the powerplay.

With Salmon Arm’s win, the series is extended with game five taking place on Friday night (April 22) back in Salmon Arm where the Warriors will have another chance to advance to the Interior Conference finals.

Friday night’s puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.

