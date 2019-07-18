Salmon Arm strongman training for challenges of Sicamous Strength Fest

Competitors can expect to deadlift over 500 lbs, carry heavy weights and pull a fire truck

Stephen Ogloff says he has always been strong.

He has been lifting weights seriously for eight years and, for the last five years, he has been pushing himself to the limit in gruelling strongman competitions.

The Salmon Arm resident has participated in competitions around B.C. in places like Williams Lake, Vancouver and Victoria. He will be showing off his strength at Sicamous’ Strength fest event on Saturday, July 27.

Strongman competitions mix barbell lifts that would not look out of place in a powerlifting gym with more unconventional feats of strength, such as lifting or carrying large stones, carrying heavy weights in hand and pulling trucks with ropes and harnesses.

Read More: Free wildfire safety assessments available for rural CSRD properties

Read More: $12,700 in stolen pet food seized by police from North Shuswap home

Ogloff has had a chance to eye-up the list of events in which strong men and women will test themselves at the Sicamous Strength Fest, and says he sees a mix of events he knows he is competent at and others which will be a new challenge. He said his grip strength is helpful for the farmer’s walk, which involves carrying heavy weights in each hand as far as possible; deadlifts are also a strong event for him but he says the 585-lb. bar he can expect in Sicamous will be difficult.

More challenging will be the Log Clean and Press as Ogloff said he has struggled with overhead lifts in the past. The fire truck pull will be something new for the Salmon Arm strongman.

According to Ogloff, the Shuswap area lacks gyms with bespoke strongman equipment so, along with heavy lifting in the gym, he often mimics strongman events by lifting weighted kegs or large stones on the beach.

Ogloff competed in one powerlifting meet before his first strongman competition. Powerlifters strive for maximum weight in barbell deadlift, squats and bench press; Ogloff said he prefers strongman because of the greater variety of events and the less prominent emphasis on perfect form.

Read More: Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Read More: Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

In his most recent competition in Williams Lake, Ogloff placed second. He recently moved into the super heavyweight class, leaving him testing his strength against some of the biggest and strongest men in B.C.

He said he is eager to keep competing in order to keep the sport healthy in B.C., while pushing himself against the strongest men the province has to offer. He said he hopes to one day qualify for nationals.

The Sicamous Strength fest will be the next chance for the public to see Ogloff and other competitors’ feats of strength. The event takes place at Finlayson Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature both strongman and highland games events.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club

Just Posted

Salmon Arm strongman training for challenges of Sicamous Strength Fest

Competitors can expect to deadlift over 500 lbs, carry heavy weights and pull a fire truck

Jack-knifed semi cause of Highway 1 closure this morning

There were only minor injuries

Large meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

No Frills fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

Free wildfire safety assessments available for rural CSRD properties

FireSmart information to be provided at public events including firehall open houses

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The Siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Letter: Vote or referendum needed on CSRD Area D building inspection

Salmon Valley resident concerned public input being ignored

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

Most Read