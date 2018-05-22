Salmon Arm students excel at Regional Track and Field Championships

Members of the Salmon Arm Secondary and Shuswap Middle School track and field squads pose for a team photo during the regional championships in Kamloops May 15. (Image contributed by Suzy Beckner)

SAS and SMS athletes took part in the Regional Track and Field Championships in Kamloops May 15, coming away with a strong showing in several events. Many local athletes qualified for entry into the upcoming Provincial Track and Field Championships in Langley May 31 – June 2.

For Shuswap Middle School in the girls running events Eve Maxwell qualified for provincials with a fourth place finish in the 200m dash, Katie Findlay placed second in the 400m dash with Samantha Vukadinovic coming in fourth in the 400m race and second in the 3000m distance run. Julianne Moore placed fourth in the 1500m distance race.

In the 200m hurdles Katie Thielman placed second, Isabelle Wilkie placed third and Teslyn Bates placed fourth, a near-sweep by the SMS girls. In the 4x400m relay event, the SMS team placed first with a sizable lead on the second place team.

Natasha Kociuba placed a close second in the 1kg discus throw, with the top two spots in the event beating out the third place by nearly three metres.

In the boys running events, Kyprien Knopp placed third in the 100m and second in the 200m dash events while Finn Rodwell took fourth in the 400m and 800m races.

Kyprien Knopp also leapt to a third place finish in the long jump event.

For Salmon Arm Secondary, in the junior girls running events, Jordan King placed fourth in the 100m and third in the 200m dash events. Gabriella Torrie came in third in the 400m dash, with Meaghan Kujat placing fourth in the 400m as well. Lys Milne finished second in the 800m and 1500m races, with Maggie Beckner and Laura Hall rounding out the distance event finishes with a second and third in the 3000m race, respectively.

In the hurdles Meaghan Kujat placed first in the 80m race and third in the 300m.

SAS girls swept the top three spots in the 1500m steeplechase, with Maggie Beckner placing first, Lys Milne placing second and Teagan Findlay taking third.

In the relay events the SAS girls teams placed second in both the 100m and 400m races.

Braidy Parkes placed second in the girls long jump, with Jordan King taking first in the triple jump event. Fiona Hammer finished second in the javelin throw.

In the senior girls division, Madeline Wiebe placed fourth in the 400m dash and third in the 800m race, while the senior girls relay team took second in the 100m race.

For the junior SAS boys team Evan Goldman placed second in the 400m dash, Stephen Moore took fourth in the 800m and 3000m races, as well as second in the 1500m steeplechase.

Gabriel Flemming came in fourth in the high jump event while Chase Henning took the first place spot in the long jump event and third place in the triple jump.

All athletes listed above which placed in the top four during their events qualify to compete in the upcoming Provincial Track and Field Championships in Langley.

