Lys Milne of Salmon Arm Secondary School makes a leap over the hurdle during the junior girls 1500m steeplechase event at the 2018 B.C. High School Track & Field Provincial Championships in Langley May 31. Milne placed seventh overall in the event. (Miranda Gathercole/Black Press)

Salmon Arm students hit the track at provincials

Track and field teams compete in Langley

Athletes from Salmon Arm Secondary and Shuswap Middle School travelled to Langley over the weekend of May 31 – June 2 to compete in the B.C. High School Track and Field Provincial Championships. This was the final event of the year for many of these young competitors, at least in the school sports season, as some of them will be moving on to the upcoming B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan.

The youth athletes competing in the provincial championships in Langley were made up of the top four finishers in each event at the various regional championships, ensuring tough competition for those top spots.

In the junior girls 400m race Gabriella Torrie placed 25th, with Meaghan Kujat trailing close behind to take 27th place. Kujat also placed 17th in the 80m and 300m hurdles.

In the junior girls 4x100m relay, the team of Torrie, Savannah Lamb, Braidy Parkes and Jordan King came in 26th.

In the 4x400m relay event, Torrie was joined by Laura Hall, Maggie Beckner and Lys Milne, and as a team they finished 26th as well.

In the distance races Laura Hall placed 20th in the junior girls 3000m race, with Maggie Beckner coming in 27th in the 3000m race.

Lys Milne rounded out a top-eight finish with her seventh place in the junior girls 1500m steeplechase, just ahead of Meggie Beckner who came in ninth. Milne also placed 16th in the 1500m race and 30th in the 800m.

Madeline Wiebe ran in the senior girls 400m race, placing 25th, as well as the 800m race where she placed 24th.

For the boys running events, Stephen Moore placed 20th in the senior boys 800m race and 28th in the 3000m run. Evan Goldman placed 17th in the senior boys 400m race.

From Shuswap Middle School, Kyprian Knopp competed in the boys long jump, placing 13th, and in the 200m race, placing 21st.

Off the track, Fiona Hammer placed 20th in the junior girls javelin throw, Braidy Parkes finished 16th in the junior girls long jump and Gabriel Flemming placed 25th in junior girls high jump.

Chase Henning leapt to a 19th place finish in both the junior boys long jump and triple jump.

 

