Salmon Arm Sockeyes Swim Club members may be out of the pool, but they’ll still have an opportunity to train through a new dry-land program being organized by the club’s coaches. (Brad Calkins photo)

Salmon Arm swim club dipping toes into online training

Sockeyes coaches preparing summer dry-land fitness program

  • Apr. 29, 2020 12:20 p.m.
  • Sports

By Darcy Calkins

Contributor

COVID-19 has rocked our worlds – who knew we would be spending so much time isolated from the places and people we love?

When our communities begin to relax physical distancing measures and re-open our public facilities, the Salmon Arm Sockeyes will be ready.

Registration is now open for the summer swim season. Obviously, it is not yet known whether there will be any swimming this season. However, if the youth in your family needs an outlet this summer, to get into shape and connect with friends, this might be the year to join the Salmon Arm Sockeyes Summer Swim Club.

Starting in May, the club’s coaches will be organizing dry-land training through an online platform for all registered participants. Participants will be organized into smaller groups, and the training will be appropriate to your child’s age and ability, and will be done from the comfort of your home.

Read more: Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Read more: Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

The platform will provide an opportunity for participants to connect with other athletes as well. For a nominal fee of $10, you can join the Sockeye family. This fee will cover the BCSSA insurance costs for the summer swim season (a cost which is usually $25).

If and when the pools re-open, those registered as Sockeyes will be given the opportunity to join their summer swim season (at a cost to be determined), which will hopefully run through late August. Details around what the season might look like are, of course, up in the air. It will not be the same as usual, but the club is hopeful the Sockeyes will get to enjoy a summer of fitness, friendship and fun.

To register or for more information, visit www.salmonarmsockeyes.ca.

