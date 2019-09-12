The Salmon Arm Waves Masters Swim Club at a national swim meet in Calgary in May, 2018. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm swimmers invited to make waves

Club’s full-time coach can help people achieve fitness goals over winter months at the pool

The Salmon Arm Waves Masters Swim Club is calling for more swimmers after gaining a permanent swim coach.

The club has been a staple of the Salmon Arm swimming community for more than 15 years and regularly meets four times a week.

Don’t let the masters part of the name intimidate you – it simply denotes the age range accepted by the club: 18 and over. Club members also partake in activities outside the water and have pub nights, breakfasts, Christmas and spring parties.

Read more: Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Read more: Update: Safe to swim at South Shuswap and Salmon Arm beaches

With practices held Tuesday and Thursday mornings, as well as Monday and Wednesday evenings, members have plenty of time to work on their wide range of abilities.

“It’s a real variety of backgrounds – there are people that swam… when they were kids, we’ve had former Olympians and we have people that just swim for fitness,” said Angela Carson, president of the swim club.

The minimum requirement to join the club is being able to swim 50 to 100 metres – essentially a lap or two in a regular-sized swimming pool.

There are about 50 club members with approximately 10 or so members competing in provincial swims meets each year.

Read more: Public advised not to swim at Sunnybrae Beach

Read more: Salmon Arm swim clubs receive praise from national coach

Carson said the addition of permanent swim coach Barry Healey is great for anyone looking to keep in shape over the winter months.

“It’s scheduled and because we have a coach you get a disciplined approach. The coaching is very beneficial because we build on the workouts, there’s someone accountable every week and you get your fitness and you get your stroke improvement as well,” Carson said.

The club meets at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre, for registration contact Angela Carson at samonarmmasters@gmail.com.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna
Next story
Summerland Steam finish exhibition series with one win, one loss, two ties

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighters extinguish blaze at Notch Hill home

Fire started in early evening on Sept. 11. Firefighters able to save structure.

Chase Lions may have to compete for management of Chase Lions RV Park

Village considers giving other non profit opportunity to raise funds through park operation

Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Column: Dangers of internet vigilantism outweigh benefits

Rearview mirror by Cameron Thomson

54 charities across Southern Interior to benefit from United Way donation

The funding comes from the organization’s community fund

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Salmon Arm swimmers invited to make waves

Club’s full-time coach can help people achieve fitness goals over winter months at the pool

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Welcoming place for youth to access supports

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Summerland Steam finish exhibition series with one win, one loss, two ties

Regular season action begins this weekend

Most Read