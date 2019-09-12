Salmon Arm swimmers invited to make waves

Club’s full-time coach can help people achieve fitness goals over winter months at the pool

The Salmon Arm Waves Masters Swim Club at a national swim meet in Calgary in May, 2018. (Photo submitted)

The Salmon Arm Waves Masters Swim Club is calling for more swimmers after gaining a permanent swim coach.

The club has been a staple of the Salmon Arm swimming community for more than 15 years and regularly meets four times a week.

Don’t let the masters part of the name intimidate you – it simply denotes the age range accepted by the club: 18 and over. Club members also partake in activities outside the water and have pub nights, breakfasts, Christmas and spring parties.

With practices held Tuesday and Thursday mornings, as well as Monday and Wednesday evenings, members have plenty of time to work on their wide range of abilities.

“It’s a real variety of backgrounds – there are people that swam… when they were kids, we’ve had former Olympians and we have people that just swim for fitness,” said Angela Carson, president of the swim club.

The minimum requirement to join the club is being able to swim 50 to 100 metres – essentially a lap or two in a regular-sized swimming pool.

There are about 50 club members with approximately 10 or so members competing in provincial swims meets each year.

Carson said the addition of permanent swim coach Barry Healey is great for anyone looking to keep in shape over the winter months.

“It’s scheduled and because we have a coach you get a disciplined approach. The coaching is very beneficial because we build on the workouts, there’s someone accountable every week and you get your fitness and you get your stroke improvement as well,” Carson said.

The club meets at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre, for registration contact Angela Carson at samonarmmasters@gmail.com.

