Salmon Arm swimmers secure hardware at provincials

Salmon Arm Waves Masters swim club members Nadine Quilty and Laura Kiehlbauch prepare for the upcoming Masters Swimming Nationals in Quebec City. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Waves Masters swim club sent four members to the BC Provincial Championships held in Surrey from April 22-24.

Laura Kiehlbauch led the team with a virtuoso performance, capturing six gold medals in all six of her age-group events. She set several personal bests, including her specialty events in the 50, 100 and 200-metre backstroke.

Scott McKee won a gold in the 800-m freestyle, silver in the 1500-, 400-, and 50-m freestyle, and added bronze in the 100- and 200-m races.

Toshie Okada showed her versatility with top 10 finishes in backstroke and breaststroke, as well as the 200- and 800-m freestyle.

Theo Manley of Blind Bay had an exceptional weekend with gold medals in the 1500- and 400-m freestyle, as well as a silver in the challenging 200-m individual medley.

Kiehlbauch, along with team member Nadine Quilty, will represent the Waves at the Masters Nationals meet in Quebec City in late May.

The Waves practice at the SASCU Recreation Centre pool and offer coaching and lane times for adult swimmers five days a week. The current season continues until June 25, and will resume again in September. Opportunities for friendly regional competitions have been resuming post-COVID, and all members benefit from the camaraderie and fitness. For more information, visit www.salmonarmwaves.ca.

