Salmon Arm teams tally up big wins in bantam tournament

Finn Rodwell gets the backhand tap on a puck in the crease, slipping it past the Rustlers’ goalie t oscore a point during the bantam rec tournament in Salmon Arm, March 8. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s bantam hockey teams are after tournament gold, and are tallying up wins on their way to the top of the standings.

Three teams from the Shuswap are in the running at the Shaw Centre during the Bantam Rec Tournament, with games running from March 8-10.

In one of the first games of the tournament, the Salmon Arm Renegade squad had a rough, high-scoring match against the Hope Wildcats, falling in a 9-6 defeat by the time the final buzzer rang.

Up next for Salmon Arm, the regular season champions on the Average Bears’ bench busted out a nice 3-0 shutout victory over the Ridge Meadow Rustlers. The Average Bears are the first bantam team to hold the championship banner in Salmon Arm for several years, and they continue to play with determination.

The Salmon Arm Silvertips bantam team was the next up, facing off with the Semiahmoo Chiefs during the final game of Friday night competition. The Silvertips, who have also held a good record over the season with a handful of tournament placements under their belts, stopped the Chiefs in a 6-2 victory during their late-night game.

Coming into Saturday competition, the Average Bears pulled off their second shutout win of the tournament, narrowly edging out the Kamloops Brawlers in a 1-0 finish.

In their second game of the tournament, the Silvertips hit the ice against the Chilliwack Thrashers for another big win, finishing 7-2 and coming out victorious against the Thrashers.

Salmon Arm Renegade also pulled off a win against visitors from Langley, dropping a 4-3 decision and coming out victorious by a single point.

Games continue throughout Saturday evening, deciding the semifinals and finals placement for Sunday games.

Salmon Arm Average Bears captain Dex Wager moves the puck into the Rustler’s zone while teammate Lucas Birkett follows behind during tournament play at the Shaw Centre, March 8. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)