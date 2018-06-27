Brian Waring swats back a high shot during a match against Rubin Wiens in the Salmon arm Tennis Club closed tournament Jun 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Tennis Club closed tournament hits the court

Annual friendly competition serves up success

It was another successful Salmon Arm Tennis Club closed tournament this year, with lots of great tennis action played under mostly sunny skies.

In the men’s ‘A’ singles final, West Martin-Patterson won over Dan Wark for his fifth title in five years. The men’s ‘A’ doubles final featured Bob Langford making his long-awaited comeback from injury. He teamed up with Winston Pain and defeated West Martin-Patterson and Dan Wark in a close competitive three-set come-from-behind victory.

In the women’s singles final, youth was served. Susannah Wark defeated Aaliyah Martin-Patterson to take the title. Susannah Wark also teamed up with Debbie Harrison and they won a brutal three-set match played in the heat over Marianne VanBuskirk and Deedee Shattock to win the ladies doubles.

In the men’s ‘B’ singles final, Salmon Arm newcomer Andre Magnasson announced his presence with a win over local tennis coach and defending champ Bill Spencer. Lastly, Brian Waring and George Elamantha defended their Men’s B Doubles title winning over Bill Spencer and Randy Arsenault.

Submitted by West Martin-Patterson

 

Rubin Wiens runs in from the back of the court to return a lob shot during a match against Brian Waring in the Salmon Arm Tennis Club closed tournament June 23. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

