Salmon Arm Tennis Club earns provincial recognition for indoor courts

Winston Pain, Ken Hecker and Mark Roberts accept the Contribution to Community Tennis award at the Tennis BC Gala Awards ceremony at the Vancouver Lawn and Tennis Club on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Photo contributed)

The hard work and dedication of members of the Salmon Arm Tennis Club has been recognized by Tennis BC. for the decade-long project that is the club’s indoor tennis courts.

The club was presented with the ‘contribution to community’ tennis award at the Tennis BC AGM and Gala Awards ceremony in Vancouver on Sept. 28.

The award is given to an individual or organization that promotes tennis programs to its target audience or outside it. The indoor Askew’s Tennis Facility has been found to do exactly that.

The project started 10 years ago as just an idea, with ground being broken next to the club’s outdoor courts in March 2018. More than 8,000 volunteer hours have been put into the project and after a successful alternative approval process, the club received $125,000 in grant money and a loan for $175,000 from the City of Salmon Arm.

“I think the club members are very pleased,” said club director Winston Pain. “I would say we’re very proud of what we’ve built.”

The club’s indoor facility is almost ready for opening, with only painting, electrical and plumbing work left to be done. It’s expected to open to the public later this month.

“Every member of this club has been part of this project,” Pain said. “We’re looking forward to opening it and showing why a tennis centre will be successful at all levels.”

Pain plans to have schoolchildren take class trips to the facility and to have seniors’ games hosted there once it’s open. Pain also expects tennis clubs within the Southern Interior to come to the courts for games and competitions.

