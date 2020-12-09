Salmon Arm’s Askew Tennis Centre. (Marianne VanBuskirk photo)

Salmon Arm’s Askew Tennis Centre. (Marianne VanBuskirk photo)

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts COVID-friendly championships

Ken Hecker and Don Macpherson win inaugural Men’s 65 Men’s Doubles event

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club recently engaged in some COVID friendly competition at The Askew Tennis Centre.

From November 14 to 22, the club hosted its closed championships, with matches held in respect of health and safety requirements, sans spectators.

The Ladies A Singles Final was a very exciting match, with Shannon Hecker coming from behind to win the title in a long, tightly contested final against Marietjie Bonthuys , tallying 4-6, 6-4,10-5. Bob Langford took the Men’s A Singles by displaying effective strategy and experience over all of his opponents throughout the event, winning yet another Club Closed Championship. Langford defeated defeated Winston Pain with scores of 6-2, 6-3.

Emily Wark won both the Ladies B Singles and Ladies B Doubles against and with her mom Debbie Wark, completing a successful week by winning two events. Emily defeated Debbie 6-4, 6-2.

The mother and daughter team of Marietjie and Yana Bonthuys competed in the Ladies B Doubles and showed they are a team to watch for many years to come. The fell short to the mother/daughter Wark duo, 7-5, 6-2.

Ron Donatelli took the Men’s B Singles in a physical match-up against Bill Spencer, 6-1, 6-4.

Loree Boyd and Maddie Dickie played aggressively and took the title by taking over the net in their Ladies A Doubles final versus Shannon Hecker and Lisa Marie-Patterson, 6-1, 6-4. West Martin Patterson and Al Davis dominated the Men’s A Doubles final over Winston Pain and Bob Langford with superior serving and net play, 6-2, 6-0.

Ken Hecker and Don Macpherson won the inaugural Men’s 65 Men’s Doubles event by outlasting their far younger opponents, Brian Waring and George Elamatha, in the round-robin section to win by walkover in the final.

Tournament organizers Langford and Pain thanked everyone for making the 2020 club championships a truly unique experience in light of planning around COVID-19 concerns.

Submitted

Read more: Snowball tourney wraps Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s outdoor season

Read more: Grand opening of indoor facility at Salmon Arm Tennis Club draws crowd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Tennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian junior hockey team cuts players, resumes selection camp after quarantine

Just Posted

Volunteers dig in during a 2012 trail building training session at South Canoe. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Column: Collaboration key to Shuswap’s ever expanding network of trails

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

The Salmon Arm Observer’s Jim Elliot dukes it out with Wade Stewart during the inaugural Hit2Fit charity boxing event at Westgate Public Market in 2017. (File photo)
U.S. ticket seller leaves Salmon Arm non-profit society on the hook

Boxing for Wellness Society fundraising to cover tickets sold for cancelled Hit2Fit event

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Sicamous man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

Police searched a suspect vehicle but could not prove the occupants’ involvement

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Stuart Warren, Noah Voss, Cassey Warren, Austin Waren and Diane Boxall collect food bank donations as part of the food drive organized by the Salmon Arm Scouts on Saturday, Dec. 5. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Scouting for donations

The First Salmon Arm Scouts collected food bank donations on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Flight of beer
Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery

Cannery Brewing said one staff member who didn’t work with public is self isolating

The Prince George Citizen’s front-page story on Dec. 14, 1970, was how a gunman entered the CKPG television and radio station looking for the Toronto Maple Leafs game his son was playing. The man, identified as Roy Spencer of Fort St. James, was killed in a shootout with police outside the studio. Vernon’s Carole Fawcett was working at the station that night. (Prince George Citizen photo)
Vernon columnist recalls 10 minutes of terror in TV studio

Carole Fawcett was working at CKPG in Prince George 50 years ago when a gunman entered the studio

Kelowna philanthropists Kevin and Lisa Edgecombe raised $37,000 for three causes in Kelowna and Edmonton. (Her International)
Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie online due to COVID-19

Salmon Arm’s Askew Tennis Centre. (Marianne VanBuskirk photo)
Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts COVID-friendly championships

Ken Hecker and Don Macpherson win inaugural Men’s 65 Men’s Doubles event

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Most Read