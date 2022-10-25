Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts snowless snowball tourney

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s annual Snowball Tournament began with an appropriately chilly morning on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Twenty-four athletes participated in three round-robin boxes (Group Salmon Arm, Group BC and Group Canada).

In a three-way playoff finale, it was the duo of Lisa-Marie and West Martin-Patterson of Team Salmon Arm who won the Gold prize. The Silver prize was awarded to Group BC’s Erasmus and Marietjie Bonthuys, followed by Tim Mosher and Wendy Hulko, who took the Bronze.

Participants of the tournament were from Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Kamloops and Golden. By the end of the day, under warm sunshine, tournament director Marianne VanBuskirk thanked all participants, especially those who contributed food and funds to the event.The Salmon Arm Tennis Club also took time to acknowledge and visit with the family of founding club member Mr. Ahti Takamaki, who recently passed away. Many thanks to the spectators who came to watch, some as far away as Ontario.

