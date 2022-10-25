The Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosted its annual Snowball Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club photos)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosted its annual Snowball Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club photos)

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts snowless snowball tourney

Salmon Arm’s Lisa-Marie and West Martin-Patterson win gold

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s annual Snowball Tournament began with an appropriately chilly morning on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Twenty-four athletes participated in three round-robin boxes (Group Salmon Arm, Group BC and Group Canada).

In a three-way playoff finale, it was the duo of Lisa-Marie and West Martin-Patterson of Team Salmon Arm who won the Gold prize. The Silver prize was awarded to Group BC’s Erasmus and Marietjie Bonthuys, followed by Tim Mosher and Wendy Hulko, who took the Bronze.

Participants of the tournament were from Salmon Arm, Sorrento, Kamloops and Golden. By the end of the day, under warm sunshine, tournament director Marianne VanBuskirk thanked all participants, especially those who contributed food and funds to the event.The Salmon Arm Tennis Club also took time to acknowledge and visit with the family of founding club member Mr. Ahti Takamaki, who recently passed away. Many thanks to the spectators who came to watch, some as far away as Ontario.

Submitted.

Read more: Best in BC: Provincial championships in Salmon Arm to include 3 local tennis teams

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmTennis

Previous story
‘You look ridiculous’: Nanaimo mayor wears Penticton Vees jersey after losing bet
Next story
Shuswap Ultra running event sprints back to Shuswap in June 2023

Just Posted

This preliminary drawing of Canoe Beach was provided in the 2016 Canoe Beach Park Plan that Urban Systems consultants created for the City of Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm graphic)
Rotary club’s plans to fund swimming dock at Canoe Beach stalled by province

Runners head out of Salmon Arm from Klahani Park during the Lewiston Ultra Marathon in September 2019. (File photo)
Shuswap Ultra running event sprints back to Shuswap in June 2023

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts the exhibition A Place to Belong to Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (File photo)
Column: Authenticity, equality shouldn’t have to be sacrificed in order to belong

Council Report. (File photo)
Council Report: Four recent decisions that will guide approaches of Salmon Arm council