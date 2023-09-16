Salmon Arm Tennis Club joins effort to keep sports equipment out of landfills

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club is now a participant in Project Re-Bounce, which aims to keep tennis balls and other sports equipment out of landfills. (MichaelTampakakis/Pixabay photo)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club (SATC) is on a mission to divert thousands of tennis balls from the landfill.

As of July this year, SATC is now an active participant in the provincewide initiative, Project Re-Bounce.

The brainchild of Lower Mainland tennis and squash player, Karen Levine, Project Re-Bounce was established in 2020. Its goal: to keep end-of-life sports equipment, particularly tennis balls, out of the landfill.

“Our landfills are running out of space and are super-emitters of greenhouse gases,” said Levine. “A tennis ball that ends up in the landfill takes more than 400 years to decompose naturally and emits methane – a gas 84 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. I knew there had to be a better way.”

That better way turned out to be Metro Vancouver’s waste-to-energy program. Waste materials collected by Project Re-Bounce become the renewable fuel that produces electricity purchased by BC Hydro. A 100-percent volunteer effort for Levine, Project Re-Bounce started with tennis and squash balls, then expanded to include broken or unusable racquets, pickleball balls and paddles, badminton shuttles, golf balls, tennis ball cans and lids, pull tabs, used racquet strings, grip wraps and more. SATC is now one of more than 20 sports facilities across the province taking part in the program.

“We’ve been pushing to be part of Project Re-Bounce since early this year,” said Don Ross, SATC board member. “It feels great to finally have it up and running.”

SATC has set up designated Project Re-Bounce bins at the club for the collection of tennis balls and other sports equipment that can no longer be used. The materials are then transported through Project Re-Bounce’s partnership with Urban Impact to the waste-to-energy facility in Burnaby.

“Our hope is to have every racquet club in the Okanagan be part of this program,” said Ross. “The more stuff we can keep out of the landfill, the better.”

In just two years, Project Re-Bounce has collected and diverted the equivalent of more than 250,000 tennis balls from the landfill. This year is on track to match that. Racquet clubs and retail sports outlets wanting more information on Project Re-Bounce can contact Karen Levine at levinekbl@gmail.com.

