Salmon Arm Tennis Club welcomes new coaches and expanded juniors program

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club announced the Kamloops Tennis Club’s Director of Tennis, Kelly Hubbard, and head coach Charlie Tischler will be coaching at the Salmon Arm club, starting with an expanded juniors program. (Salmon Arm Tennis Club photo)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club (SATC) is delighted to announce the arrival of two well-respected tennis professionals who will lead the club’s new coaching programs.

Director of Tennis Kelly Hubbard and head coach Charlie Tischler currently coach at the Kamloops Tennis Club (KTC) and will now split their time between KTC and SATC. First up – introducing kids in the Shuswap region to the lifelong joy of tennis through an expanded juniors program.

“Tennis really is a sport for life,” said Hubbard. “The earlier we can introduce young people to the game, the better. We get kids moving so they’re developing agility, balance and hand-eye coordination. But it’s also a ton of fun and it’s about more than just tennis. Kids build confidence, self-esteem and sportsmanship in a caring environment. The skills stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

SATC’s new juniors program will run year-round. The spring session kicks off Monday, April 3, at SATC. Participants are encouraged to register either by emailing satccoach@gmail.com or calling 250-574-9250. Kids can also register in person at the club at 4 p.m., Monday, April 3. SATC is located at 3440 Okanagan Avenue S.E., Salmon Arm, B.C. V1E 1E6.

The juniors will be in good hands. Hubbard is a Tennis Canada Certified Level 3 Coach and was awarded a Tennis B.C. Award of Excellence in 2018. Having coached on three continents, he’s worked with elite players such as Rebecca Marino and Grigor Dimitrov. Dozens of his adult and junior students have gone on to compete in provincial and national championships, with several juniors clinching university tennis scholarships.

Tischler is a Tennis Canada Certified CP 2 coach. He played competitive tennis as a junior, coached extensively in Canada, Spain and the Dominican Republic, and most recently worked with the Junior High Performance Development Program at Jericho Tennis Club in Vancouver. He’s excited about working with juniors in Salmon Arm.

“Kids bring so much enthusiasm to the game, it’s contagious,” said Tischler. “These young players are what keep the sport growing and evolving. It’s really rewarding as a coach to work alongside them and help them grow their game, both on and off the court.”

SATC is thrilled to introduce such a high calibre of tennis coaching to the community.

“We look forward to this,” said Bill Spencer, SATC president. “Kelly and Charlie are building on the foundation of excellent tennis instruction that our local coaches have been providing to juniors in our area for years.”

For more information, visit clubspark.ca/salmonarmtennisclub, as well as the Salmon Arm Tennis Club on Facebook.

