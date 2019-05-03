Salmon Arm Waves excel in Masters Provincial Championships

From left to right, Emily Taylor, Brittany Grieve, Terry VanMeer & Mhairi Russell of the Salmon Arm Waves Masters Swim Club joined forces in the women’s 4 by 50-metre front call relay at Masters Swimming Provincials in Saanich, April 12 to 14. (Photo contributed)

The Salmon Arm Masters Waves Swim Club were in the medals at the recent Masters Provincial Championships held in the Commonwealth Games Pool in Saanich.

With four female and two male athletes competing, the club placed 11th out of 36 teams in the April 12 to 14 event. Brittany Grieve, Rudi Ingenhorst, Mhairi Russell, Emily Taylor, Terry VanMeer and Doug Wickware all swam multiple events with many personal best times.

Ingenhorst claimed first-place finishes in the 50-metre and 100m backstroke, Grieve in 100m individual medley, 50m backstroke, plus 50m and 100m front crawl, and Taylor in 100 and 200m backstroke.

Russell’s top finish was second in the 1500 front crawl, VanMeer took second in 100 individual medley and Wickware had a

second-place finish in the 400m front crawl.

The Masters Waves Swim Club swims September through June and offers up to five practices a week. New members of all abilities are always welcome. Please contact angcarson22@gmail.com for more information.

