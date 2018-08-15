Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Boxing Club gets new name, diversifies class offerings

Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Boxing Club has some exciting news and events in store for the remainder of the summer.

To begin, there is a name change, with the gym becoming the Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Center. This new name falls in line with their old gym feel with new gym ideas.

Head coach and owner Peggy Maerz began the boxing club with the concept of being a place that everyone would feel welcome and at home.

There is a stereotype that boxing is an aggressive sport and in turn that boxing clubs are as well, but there is a holistic and comprehensive approach to boxing as fitness. This includes components of spiritual, social, mental and emotional wellbeing, in addition to physical wellness.

Participants at Bulldogs are also encouraged to be active, responsible community members and are taught the importance of giving back to the community that supports them. It is a common sight to see local boxers shovelling driveways or helping with sand-bagging during floods. Bulldogs are active in supporting charities, notably through the annual Hit 2 Fit charity boxing competition. Only a few weeks ago boxers pulled together and with bottle drives and a BBQ raised over $3000 for Baby Jaxon Langdon.

Many people walk through the door of a boxing gym and say “oh, I can’t do this.” Coach Peggy encourages people to just try it out. Bulldogs has boxers ranging four years old to seniors in the Active Agers group. The club offers a Shakers & Movers Program for boxers with Parkinson’s disease, and some participants are in wheel chairs and still boxing!

Bulldogs also offers programs for diversity boxing, which include but are not limited to neurological diversity such as Autism and physical challenges. The coaches at Bulldogs are all NCCP Certified in training athletes with disabilities. Coach Peggy is also a behavior interventionist for autistic youth.

Coaches will meet you at any level with each class being fully modifiable. All fitness levels and diverse abilities are welcome. Some of the events and classes available to prospective boxers are listed below.

Active Agers

These classes are designed for those seniors looking to challenge themselves to stay fit. This is a blended class with circuit, balance, and body weight training and a few rounds of boxing tossed into the mix. The Shuswap Lake Senior’s Drop-in Centre will also be hosting an Active Agers open house Friday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Shakers and Movers

This is a specialty class designed to assist those with Parkinson’s disease. Specific exercises blended with boxing to help with balance and muscle memory.

Regain and Renew Strength Class (R&Rs)

This new joint replacement rehabilitation class offers a low impact program to get in the groove with your new gear. Balance, mobility, range of motion and flexibility are what you can expect to get when you join our crew in this class. Our coaches will help you regain your confident stride.

Boxing with Diversity – Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder is just one disorder characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. Boxing programs are helping children with Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome by working on socialization, communication, focus and organization through boxing fitness.

Awakening Warrior 2.0

The Awakening Warrior class has been upgraded to take on a comprehensive approach to wellbeing, with each session starting with an evening of goal setting. Boxers track their progress of spiritual, emotional, social, mental and physical growth. For 12 weeks work through a series of different workouts including body resistance training, strength and endurance.

Tuff Pups

Bulldogs starts boxers out early with a class designed for five to seven year olds. Their youngest class is their most energetic as these little boxers get with the anti-bullying program and enjoy fun exercise to keep them busy and interested. They will also learn appropriate responses to bullying and the difference between sport and violence.

The crew at Bulldogs Boxing would love the opportunity to speak with the community about the exciting things happening at the gym and will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. They will have boxing demonstrations, mitt drills, and a Q&A session for anyoen interested.

For more information on class schedules and how to get involved in the world of boxing visit www.bulldogsboxing.com.

Submitted by Brandi Butts

Eve Lemky and George Eveneshen practise their jabs and uppercuts for a boxing demonstration that will be held during the Active Agers Open House at Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-in Centre at 31 Hudson Ave. NE. The even will include food, music, bake sale, carving and painting demonstrations and more. (Photo contributed)