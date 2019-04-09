Elijah Lazar stands on the podium at the 2017 B.C. wrestling provincials in Salmon Arm. (File Photo)

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins national wrestling title

Judo background helps Salmon Arm Secondary wrestler earn first-place in weight class

A Salmon Arm Secondary wrestler has reached the top of the sport nationally and has a chance to represent Canada abroad.

Elijah Lazar finished first place in juvenile Greco-Roman wrestling in the 55-kg weight class at the wrestling nationals which were held in Fredericton, N.B. from April 5-7.

According to SAS wrestling coach Ray Munsie, Lazar’s Judo background came into play in the Greco-Roman style wrestling where attacks to the legs are not allowed, creating a greater emphasis on throws than in freestyle wrestling.

Striking Greco-Roman gold wasn’t the only accomplishment the Grade 11 student achieved on the weekend. Lazar participated in the national cadet team trials. Munsie explained that while in Canada, the cadet age group is reserved for Grade 9 and 10 students, in international competition Grade 11 students are included, allowing Lazar to compete in the trials. He wrestled his way to second place at 55 kg, making him the first alternate for the national team.

Lazar also achieved a sixth-place finish in freestyle wrestling at the national competition.

