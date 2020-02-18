Salmon Arm Secondary’s Elijah Lazar defeated DW Poppy’s Parmjot Sidhu in the male 60-kilogram division at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 17. (Gary Ahuja - Langley Events Centre photo)

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Lazar overcomes Parmjot Sidhu from DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17

Salmon Arm Secondary’s Elijah Lazar took on all comers and wrestled his way to a provincial gold medal at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships.

Lazar, a Grade 12 student, competed in preliminary matches at the Langley Events Centre in the 60-kilogram male division before coming up against Parmjot Sidhu from Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17.

Lazar won the match for the provincial championship.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins national wrestling title

Read More: SAS wrestlers make podium finish in zones and provincials

This is not the first time Lazar has climbed a provincial podium; in four trips to the B.C. championships over the course of his high school career he never placed below a silver medal.

Lazar made a trip to nationals in 2019, placing sixth in freestyle wrestling and first in Greco-Roman wrestling in national competition.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chase Heat in fine form as season winds down

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Lazar overcomes Parmjot Sidhu from DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17

Chase Heat in fine form as season winds down

The team’s first playoff opponents will be the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Axe throwing, road hockey among Salmon Arm food drive festivities

Fill the Pantry event wraps up on Monday, Feb. 17 with day of activities. 600lbs of food collected.

Shuswap artists come into focus for upcoming exhibit

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents 20/20, an open community exhibition

RCMP report woman arrested after ramming police cruiser

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Most Read