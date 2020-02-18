Salmon Arm’s Elijah Lazar wins provincial wrestling title

Salmon Arm Secondary’s Elijah Lazar took on all comers and wrestled his way to a provincial gold medal at the 2020 BC Secondary School Wrestling Association Championships.
Lazar, a Grade 12 student, competed in preliminary matches at the Langley Events Centre in the 60-kilogram male division before coming up against Parmjot Sidhu from Langley’s DW Poppy Secondary in the final on Feb. 17.
Lazar won the match for the provincial championship.
This is not the first time Lazar has climbed a provincial podium; in four trips to the B.C. championships over the course of his high school career he never placed below a silver medal.
Lazar made a trip to nationals in 2019, placing sixth in freestyle wrestling and first in Greco-Roman wrestling in national competition.
