Salmon Arm’s Hideaway Beer Badgers take semifinal win over Vernon’s OKG

David Knight, co-captain and team manager of the Hideaway Beer Badgers, prepares to take a shot during a 4-1 win over OKG from Vernon in the NOSL Men's Outdoor League semi-final Aug. 21 at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm. Knight scored two goals. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Wednesday’s semifinal between the second-place Hideaway Beer Badgers and fourth-place OKG in the Men’s Outdoor League was a close one, well past the half-time break.

After the first 45 minutes on Wednesday night, Aug. 21 at Blackburn Park, OKG from Vernon was leading 1-0, in what looked like might be an upset.

However, after co-captain David Knight of the Badgers tied it up, followed by a successful penalty shot from Craig Smith, OKG didn’t find the back of the net again.

Knight scored once more to make it 3-1, followed by one from Nick Chesney.

OKG received two red cards in the second half, the second close to the final whistle, so was playing short.

Knight says the Beer Badgers have had a great year, “mostly due to the strong bond between teammates and willingness to support each other positively.”

But the season isn’t quite over.

On Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., the Hideaway Beer Badgers will meet first-place seed N.E.T. in Vernon at Mac Park by Alley.

N.E.T finished the season with 15 wins, one draw and two losses, just two points ahead of the Beer Badgers who had 14 wins, two ties and two losses.

