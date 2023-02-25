Salmon Arm’s Jackson girls basketball team comes from behind to clinch provincial berth

Jays head to Langley, March 1 to 4, to go up against 23 of B.C.’s best junior girls teams

The JL Jackson Jays girls basketball team is heading to Provincials in Langley from March 1 to 4. From left to right, back row: Devon Lansdowne, Eden Heckrodt, Regina Aguirre-Uribarren, Jayda Meerza. Front row: Coach Keith Limber, Sandy Smith, Kaylee Remus, Teagan Currie, Peyton Major, Coach Kira Limber and Assistant Coach Samantha Hardy. Absent: Maddy Willmot (Photo contributed)

After losing their first game at last weekend’s Okanagan Valley Championships by only five points to Valleyview, the JL Jackson Junior Girls thought their road to the Provincials had been cut off.

They went on to beat Oliver by 22, however, which led to their next game against the highly ranked Kelowna Secondary School for the final berth to the Provincials.

According to coach Kira Limber, “We didn’t think we would have a chance; however, the girls played with so much heart and we won by 4!”

The nine players and coaches will be off to the Junior Girls Invitational Basketball Provincials at the Langley Events Centre, March 1 to 4, where they will go up against 23 of the best Junior Girls Teams in B.C. Also going from the valley will be Okanagan Mission, Vernon Secondary and Valleyview from Kamloops.

The team is very excited about the opportunity and knows the whole school community has come out to support them.

The team appreciates the generous support of the school district, Synergy Basketball and Stella-Jones Ltd. for helping to fund the trip.

Submitted

Read more: Senior girls basketball team at King’s Christian in Salmon Arm to take on B.C.’s best

Read more: Getting people out of their vehicles key part of Salmon Arm’s 2023 budget

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armbasketball