Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian School senior girls volleyball team off to provincials

For the first time in the school’s history, a King’s Christian senior girls volleyball team is off to provincials.

The team of Grade 9-12 girls had a very strong season, finishing third in Valleys to advance to the upcoming provincial tournament.

Several of the girls have had the benefit of years of strong coaching and skill development from Coach Jacquie deLange. Others were new to the team this year.

Coach deLange is impressed with the hard work and dedication of this group and is excited to bring them to their first provincial tournament.

The team travels to Nelson/Castlegar to compete in the single A provincial tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Submitted

