Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian senior girls basketball team provincials bound

The senior girls basketball team from King’s Christian School continues to make their mark this season.

At the end of the regular season, the team was ranked 7th in the province for Single A schools. Over the weekend, the girls competed in the Okanagan Valley tournament and went 3-1 to earn a berth to Provincials.

Coach Cristie Jansen is proud of the team and their efforts.

“I feel blessed to be the coach of such a fantastic team of girls,” said Jansen.

In their first game against Barriere on Thursday, the team earned a decisive 83-27 win. Moriah Jansen led the way with 54 points and 18 rebounds.

On Friday, King’s battled hard against a deep Kelowna Christian team (ranked 3rd in the province), but fell short 65-40. Payton Kerr and Sarah Sutherland each scored 11 points, and Moriah Jansen added 17.

The team came back strong on Saturday with a 62-48 win over Osoyoos (ranked 9th in the province). Moriah Jansen scored 31 and Shiloh Jansen scored 15.

The tournament finished off with a 64-58 win over Immaculata. Moriah Jansen scored 28 and Shiloh Jansen scored 20. Throughout the tournament, game all-star awards were earned by Moriah Jansen, Shiloh Jansen, Payton Kerr and Sarah Sutherland. All four of these girls have trained with the Salmon Arm Synergy basketball club and have found it to be hugely beneficial to their growth in the game.

Now King’s will prepare to head to Kelowna for the Single A senior girls provincial tournament taking place March 2-5.

