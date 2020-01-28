Laura Hall trains in preparation for the World Junior Championships for speed skating to be held over the February 21-23. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall to represent Canada in speedskating championships

16-year old to be the only athlete from B.C. on eight-person team

A teenage speedskater from Salmon Arm will be representing Canada at national competitions in Minsk and Poland.

Laura Hall, 16, made the move from Salmon Arm’s short track skating rink to Calgary’s long track in August in preparation for the World Junior Championships and the Junior World Cup Final in February. Held Poland and Belaruse respectively, it is the athlete’s first time competing internationally.

“It’ll be nice to skate with athletes from all over the world,” Hall said of the experience ahead of her.

Hall started skating with the Salmon Arm Ice Breakers speed skating team at 6-years-old and remembers her time in the Shuswap fondly.

“I really enjoyed Salmon Arm; it was a good place to learn how to skate. I’m more passionate about long track than short track so I think coming to Calgary to train was necessary,” she said.

Hall will be competing in the 500-, 1,000-, 1,500-, 3,000-metre races, a mass start and a team pursuit. She will be joined by other team Canada members Alexa Scott from Clandeboye, Man., Emmanuelle Côté from Chicoutimi, Que., Hubert Marcotte from Pont-Rouge, Que., Cedrick Brunet from Gatineau, Que., as well as Frank Roth, Jack Deibert and Hee Won Son, all from Calgary, Alta.

The Junior World Cup Final will be held Feb. 15 to 16 and the World Junior Championships are to be held Feb. 21 to 23.

