Salmon Arm’s Lavigne the hero in double OT victory over Vernon

The Silverbacks now lead the BCHL series 2-1 over the Vipers

Vernon Vipers assistant captain Ayden Third (#3) battles with Salmon Arm Silverbacks winger Hayden Stavroff (#19) during BCHL action on Tuesday night from Kal Tire Place in Vernon (Lisa Mazurek Photo).

In an absolute epic, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks emerged the winner in game three of their BCHL conference semifinals series against the Vernon Vipers.

William Lavigne scored the winning goal 11:26 into the second overtime period, as his Silverbacks took a 2-1 series lead.

From Vernon’s Kal Tire Place, Salmon Arm struck first in the game, with Isaac Lambert scoring his third of the postseason.

A late Connor Elliot high stick at the end of the first sent the Silverbacks to an extended four-minute power play.

They would capitalzie early on in the second, with Hayden Stavroff’s fourth of the playoffs, to go up 2-0.

The Vipers would kill off two penalties in the middle frame to keep the game from getting away from them.

Then, in the third, Luke Ashton would bring the Vipers to within one.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Hank Cleaves would bat home a rebound to tie the game up, and send the raucous crowd of over 2,000 into a frenzy.

Into overtime the game went, as goaltender Matthew Tovell kept his Salmon Arm team into it, making 10 of his 41 saves in the extra frame.

A second overtime was needed, and, after killing off a Nic Leggett tripping penalty, the ‘backs would get the win with Lavigne sniping home his first of the playoffs off of an offensive zone face off.

Vipers’ Ethan David made 28 saves for his second straight playoff loss.

The game stretched close to four hours in length, finishing up at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday night.

There is no rest for either team, as they will get back on the ice Wednesday night for game four at Kal Tire Place.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

