Salmon Arm’s Midget T3 Silverbacks emerge victorious in tournament

Salmon Arm’s Midget T3 Silverbacks team pose with their first-place trophy from the Windmere Valley Midget Tournament. (Image contributed)

Salmon Arm Rona-Midget T3 Silverbacks earned top honours in the Windermere Valley Midget tourney (played in Invermere) over the weekend.

On the road to the finals they played a game Friday and took the Trail Smokies in a hotly contested 4-3 win. On Saturday, the Silverbacks lost to the Dutchess Midget squad from Alberta in another spirited game, with a close score of 6-5.

In the second of the two Saturday games for the Silverbacks, they bounced back with an 8-0 win over the hometown Midget Rockies from Invermere.

Domenic Donato registered the shutout in goal for the midget Silverbacks.

With the shutout under their belts, the Salmon Arm squad secured a place in the Sunday final against Creston, who had an identical record through the weekend.

In the final, the Silverbacks came out flying with four goals in the first, four goals in the second and one in the third.

Creston was held scoreless by the Silverbacks’ goaltender, Rod May.

David Kline, Grady Powell, Sammy Lerose, and Korbin Forsyth all hit the mesh in the final, which was a real team effort and saw nine goals and 10 assists.

With the win in the finals, the Rona Midget T3 Silverbacks brought home the first place trophy.

Submitted by Scott West

