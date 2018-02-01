Salmon Arm’s sports shorts

Memorial fundraiser

To commemorate the first anniversary of Al Boucher’s passing, the Barley Station Brew Pub is hosting a burger and beer fundraiser on Feb. 17 with partial proceeds going to the Al Boucher memorial fund. Funds raised will go towards putting a shelter over the new playground at the Canoe Ball Diamonds.

Pirate Loppet

The annual Children’s Pirate Loppet takes place in the Larch Hills on Friday, Feb. 2. This fun event has raised over $20,000 to give to schools to purchase skis since 2011 and is generously sponsored by a number of community businesses and organizations. For further information and to see photos, go to the Pirate Loppet link at Skilarchhills.ca.

Benefit night

The Silverbacks will be playing the West Kelowna Warriors at the Shaw Centre on Feb. 2, where they will be hosting a benefit night for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation. If 1,100 fans show up to Friday’s game the Silverbacks will donate $500 to the hospital foundation. If 1,300 people attend they will donate $750 and if 1,500 fans come cheer on the Silverbacks they will donate $1,000.

Bridge results

Results for Salmon Arm ACBL duplicate bridge for Thursday, Jan. 25 : First – Betty and Charles Ward, Second – Tom McNie and Barb Peterson , Third – Dave Peterson and Chuck Buckler and Fourth – Dennis and Doreen Roberts.

The sanctioned duplicate club meets every Tues. and Thursday at the Downtown Activity Center. For more information call 250-833-1935

The results for the Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge Club for Wednesday, Jan. 24 are: First – Dan Quilty and Orville Cooper, second – Vicki Coe and Jack Ashenbrenner and third – Betty and Fred Bergmann.

Cedar Heights Duplicate Bridge is a year-round club that meets every Wednesday – doors open at 6:30 p.m. play starts at 7.

All players are welcome. For information, call Vicki at 250-675-2141

Results for the Fifth Avenue Senior Centre Bridge Club for January 28: First — Doreen and Dennis Roberts, second — Peggy Petersen and Ona Bouchard, third — Lynne Storey and John Parton and fourth — Barb and Dave Peterson. We play every Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Senior Centre and everyone is welcome. For more information call 250-803-5556.