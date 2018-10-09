Salmon Arm’s Yeti Rugby Club shows heart in tournament play

Last week, the Yeti Rugby club left Salmon Arm for Burnaby’s Metrotown to face off against more experienced coastal teams during tournament play.

Despite the craters of mud left by the constant downpour of rain, the Yeti girls competed against some of the top teams in the province. The girls fought hard against tough competition, never allowing the weather or the challenge to dampen their spirits.

The senior girls’ team competed in five games within two hours of each other – a tough feat in itself – and they did so with only one substitution available. They struggled through the exhaustion, which proved insurmountable against teams who could put on fresh legs every couple minutes.

Strong communication from Tori Gollan, and rapid co-ordination from Nadine Johnson and Lea Labranche enabled the Yeti girls to get on the opposition’s try line on several occasions, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the running.

The juniors, on the other hand, dominated most of their competition during the tournament. Out of their four games, the junior girls won three and tied one.

Tremendous rucking from Braidy Parkes held the girl’s defences, and quick play setting from Eve Labranche ensured the ball got out, and the girls gained yards. Hailey Parker hit the gaps, running in several tries for the team. Keesha Friesen led by example, communicating plays for the backs and sacrificing herself to draw the opponents out and give her teammates opportunities to score.

The Yeti girls played with tremendous heart and determination, representing Salmon Arm proudly. They now set their sights on the upcoming Provincial 7’s Tournament in Kamloops Oct. 19-21.

Submitted by Greg Seed