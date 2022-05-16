Salt, sweat and gears: Salty Dog Enduro riders conquer Salmon Arm trails

Stacey Clark, of team Bike Beauties, and fellow Salty Dog Enduro participants begin the six-hour individual and team ride at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Karen Martins, of team Welcome to K-Mort, and fellow Salty Dog Enduro participants begin the six-hour individual and team ride at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Adam Rodgers of team Cirque du Sore Legs begins the six-hour individual and team ride at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm’s Steve Fabro gets the Salty Pup riders to make some noise before sending them on their way during the Salty Dog Enduro at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Rider Asher Zacharuk of Salmon Arm cruises on his run bike in the Junior Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Rider Lucy Foster pedals along in the Salty Pup Junior event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Alena Groenwald of Salmon Arm is cheered as she rides in the Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Clara Foster of Salmon Arm walks her run bike up a steeper part of the trail in the Junior Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Ben Foster keeps up the pace in the Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Arlo Eeson rounds a bend in the Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) The coveted Salty Dog Enduro medals wait to be awarded at the South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro riders’ bikes receive some mid-race TLC at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro volunteers Van Gulfan and son Elias Gulfan watch as competitors, including solo rider Jena Greaser, rapidly roll by on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Greaser was the top rider in the Women Solo category with eight laps and a time of 6:16:02.5. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro solo rider Tim Daeschel rounds a bend on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Daeschel was the top rider in the Men Solo 50 and up category, with eight laps and a time of 6:19:36.8. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro U15 riders get started on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Gareth Eeson, Arlo Eeson, Parker Kruiswyk, Henry Eeson and Ryker Vlansky watch the Salty Dog Enduro U15 riders get rolling on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Emanuela Bandol finishes a lap in the Salty Dog Enduro at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro competitor Cory Wallace, riding for Kona Canada, rounds a bend followed by Gareth Williams of team Broskis at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wallace was the top rider in the Men Solo category, putting in 10 laps with a time of 6:17:47.9. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

More than 400 riders rolled through the South Canoe trails in Salmon Arm for the Salty Dog Enduro.

The event saw 430 participants, both solo riders and teams of two, ride as many laps as possible in about a six-hour period.

Jasper, Alberta’s Cory Wallace, riding for Kona Canada, took the top spot in the Men Solo category with 10 laps and a time of 6:17:47.7. He was followed by Brendan Taylor of Valemount with nine laps and a time of 6:09:46.3, and Mike Mercer of Calgary with nine laps and a time of 6:21:21.3.

Top rider in the Women Solo category was Jena Greaser of Fernie with eight laps and a time of 6:16:02.5, followed by Julia Stanislawski of Calgary with seven laps and a time of 6:05:30.4 and Marisa Tosi of Calgary with seven laps and a time of 6:12:39.6.

In the U15 Boys category, the top three teams were as follows:

• Rip and Shred, Jaxon Seniuk and Easton Milne, 16 laps, 3:07:46.1;

• Team Juru, Jake Ulansky and Ryker Ulansky, 16 laps, 3:10:27.6;

• Speedy Sloths, Caden Wallis and Varden Borggard, 16 laps, 3:10:29.3.

U15 Girls:

• Olkie Homies, Nova Borggard and Norah Robertson, 14 laps, 3:01:42.1;

• Beasts on Bikes, Etoile Brown and Vienne Bredick, 12 laps, 3:01:40;

• Amp Enduro, Sophie Chubey and Charlie Pittard, 12 laps, 3:04:53.4.

U15 Mixed:

• Team Torpedo, Liam Bate and Alina Custodio, 15 laps, 3:10:41.6;

• Scorpions, Tide Kruiswyk and Grace Scabadi, 14 laps, 3:00:49.3;

• Jack & Jill Rode Up the Hill, Matthew Bate and Annika Custodio, 13 laps, 3:02:59.9.

For full the full results of solo riders and teams, visit zone4.ca.

