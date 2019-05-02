Maddy Wilmot and Jayda Meerza have fun with the pedal bikes available to try during last year’s Salty Street Fest. (File photo)

Salty days ahead for Salmon Arm with return of Enduro and Street Fest

All things mountain bike celebrated with annual race and community event

Salty Dog organizers are gearing up for the return of one the Shuswap’s biggest cycling events of the year.

The Salty Dog Enduro Bike Race and Salty Street Festival are back in Salmon Arm on May 11 and 12.

Race kit pick up and plenty of family-oriented activities are part of the Salty Street Festival held on Hudson Avenue on Saturday, May 11. Included are the annual bike swap and Candy Vault bike decorating event/parade, a 4H scavenger hunt, a petting zoo, a kids play zone, face painting and a pie eating contest courtesy of the Shuswap Pie Company.

The following day, May 12, more than 600 riders are expected to meet at the South Canoe trail system for the 24th annual Salty Dog Enduro.

The day includes the Jr. Salty Pup race for run bikes and kids with 12- to 16-inch wheels (no training wheels), ages three and up; the Salty Pup Enduro for 20- to 24-inch wheels, the Jr. 3 Hour Enduro, a five-kilometre course for teams of two, and the 6 Hour Enduro, for solo riders or teams of two. For more information, visit skookumcycleandski.com/wp/salty-dog-enduro.

Tom Peasgood, owner of Skookum Cycle and Ski and founder of both the race and street festival, is encouraged to see the support from local businesses and the community.

“It truly is an ideal event for everyone to get involved and enjoy our downtown core,” said Peasgood. “It is now one of the largest bike races in B.C. and we are drawing the majority of the riders from Alberta. It is definitely something for the community of Salmon Arm to celebrate. We are priming the trails now to be sure they are in optimal shape…”

Lana Fitt, Salmon Arm’s economic development manager, sees this event as a way to show off the area.

Read more: Salty Dog set to take over Salmon Arm once more

Read more: Video: Salty Dog 2018

Read more: In Photos: Salty Street Fest

“When we attract people to come for one reason, they learn about our community and our beautiful surroundings and they are more inclined to come back again, bringing increased economic impact to our region,” Fitt said.

 

Mark Springl races downhill during last year’s Salty Dog. (File photo)

