The SASS Jewels with coaches Rob McCaskill and Ted Bocking along with team manager Marilee Hart at Blackburn Park on Saturday, May 25. (Photo submitted)

SAS Junior Girls score first Valley Championships win in more than a decade

Jewels earn 5-3 victory over Kamlooops’ Valleyview Secondary

For the first time in more than a decade, the Salmon Arm Secondary Junior Girl’s soccer team has won the Valley Championship.

The win came for the SASS Jewels Saturday, May 25 with 5-3 victory over Kamloops’ Valleyview Secondary at Blackburn Park.

Ted Bocking, Jewels head coach, credited his team for the win.

“It’s just a good group of kids really. The heart and the determination in the girls this year is what got them past,” said Bocking.

“There’s no one single factor really. It’s just the combination of the kids that we had and the formation that I got them to play and their desire to get to where we needed to go.”

Read more: Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

Read more: Salmon Arm Jewels return from tropical training trip

While the team will change as the Grade 9 girls move up a grade, Bocking has high hopes for the future.

“We’ve got a real good group of girls coming up to join the current Grade 9s and we should do quite well next year as well,” he said.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Just Posted

SAS Junior Girls score first Valley Championships win in more than a decade

Jewels earn 5-3 victory over Kamlooops’ Valleyview Secondary

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Sixth application for downtown Salmon Arm pot store put on hold

Majority of council votes to adjourn hearing pending provincial decisions on other applicants

Prohibited materials burning in debris fire causes column of black smoke in Salmon Arm

The person who started the fire was given a warning by the Salmon Arm fire department

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

Okanagan Forest Task Force clean-up over thirty-five-hundred pounds of garbage

OFTF shocked by amount of unattended bonfires on Saturday’s clean-up

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Two vehicle accident on highway 97 near Vernon closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Letter: Prime minister masterful at apologizing

Prime Minister Trudeau has become masterful at apologizing, especially for things that… Continue reading

Most Read