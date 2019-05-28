SAS Junior Girls score first Valley Championships win in more than a decade

The SASS Jewels with coaches Rob McCaskill and Ted Bocking along with team manager Marilee Hart at Blackburn Park on Saturday, May 25. (Photo submitted)

For the first time in more than a decade, the Salmon Arm Secondary Junior Girl’s soccer team has won the Valley Championship.

The win came for the SASS Jewels Saturday, May 25 with 5-3 victory over Kamloops’ Valleyview Secondary at Blackburn Park.

For the first time in 12 years @sd83schools the @SASecondary Junior Girls' Soccer Team has won the Valley Championships! Congrats athletes and many thanks to parent volunteer coaches Rob McCaskill & Ted Bocking and team manager Marilee Hart for an undefeated season! ⚽🏆#SoProud pic.twitter.com/bgSEld8KOE — Marianne VanBuskirk (@MarianneVanBusk) May 24, 2019

Ted Bocking, Jewels head coach, credited his team for the win.

“It’s just a good group of kids really. The heart and the determination in the girls this year is what got them past,” said Bocking.

“There’s no one single factor really. It’s just the combination of the kids that we had and the formation that I got them to play and their desire to get to where we needed to go.”

@SASecondary Jr. Girls Soccer are hosting the Valley Championships! Go Jewels!! pic.twitter.com/tgLqGCwIm2 — Salmon Arm Secondary (@SASecondary) May 23, 2019

While the team will change as the Grade 9 girls move up a grade, Bocking has high hopes for the future.

“We’ve got a real good group of girls coming up to join the current Grade 9s and we should do quite well next year as well,” he said.

