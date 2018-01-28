Team Canada ended up in a tie with Team Quebec in the first round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday (Western News file photo)

Curling competition gaining momentum

Team B.C. scores first win at Tournament of Hearts

Team Canada ended up in a tie at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this morning (Jan. 28), while Team BC picked up their first win in a 6-4 victory over Nunavut.

Team Canada and Team Quebec, both with one win so far, played to a 4-4 tie in front of 2045 curling fans at the SOEC.

Team Alberta added a second win to their record with an 8-6 win over Prince Edward Island, and Team Newfoundland did the same with an 8-5 win over Team Ontario.

The next draw starts at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 28). Team Saskatchewan faces Team Northwest Territories on Sheet A and Sheet B features Team Wildcard (the Einarrson rink from Winnipeg) against Team Nova Scotia. Team Northern Ontario vs Team New Brunswick on Sheet C and Team Yukon vs Team Manitoba on Sheet D.

At 7 p.m. the final draw of the day features, Team Quebec and Team Ontario on Sheet A with Team Canada up against Team Alberta on Sheet B. Team Nunavut takes on Team Newfoundland on Sheet C and Team B.C. matches skills with Team Prince Edward Island on Sheet D.

Previous story
Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title
Next story
Silverbacks win sixth in a row

Just Posted

Silverbacks win sixth in a row

Whistle contributes three goals to victory over Surrey Eagles

Silverbacks beat Bulldogs in nail-biter

‘Backs extend win streak to five

High-risk offender to stand trial

Suspect to face weapons- and threat-related charges in Salmon Arm in March.

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

Suspect in dramatic takedown to make plea

Accused in Tappen Esso robbery scheduled to choose guilty or not guilty in Salmon Arm court

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Curling competition gaining momentum

Team B.C. scores first win at Tournament of Hearts

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Snowfall warning shifts to North Okanagan

A Pacific frontal system is heading for the North Okanagan and Shuswap

Most Read