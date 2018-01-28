Curling competition gaining momentum

Team Canada ended up in a tie with Team Quebec in the first round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday (Western News file photo)

Team Canada ended up in a tie at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts this morning (Jan. 28), while Team BC picked up their first win in a 6-4 victory over Nunavut.

Team Canada and Team Quebec, both with one win so far, played to a 4-4 tie in front of 2045 curling fans at the SOEC.

Team Alberta added a second win to their record with an 8-6 win over Prince Edward Island, and Team Newfoundland did the same with an 8-5 win over Team Ontario.

The next draw starts at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 28). Team Saskatchewan faces Team Northwest Territories on Sheet A and Sheet B features Team Wildcard (the Einarrson rink from Winnipeg) against Team Nova Scotia. Team Northern Ontario vs Team New Brunswick on Sheet C and Team Yukon vs Team Manitoba on Sheet D.

At 7 p.m. the final draw of the day features, Team Quebec and Team Ontario on Sheet A with Team Canada up against Team Alberta on Sheet B. Team Nunavut takes on Team Newfoundland on Sheet C and Team B.C. matches skills with Team Prince Edward Island on Sheet D.