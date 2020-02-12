Second week in a row Sicamous Eagles rookie receives league-wide recognition

Jaxon Danilec looking to help push Shuswap Junior B team into KIJHL playoffs

The entire KIJHL is taking notice of Sicamous Eagles rookie skater Jaxon Danilec’s sensational run of goal scoring. For the second week in a row, Danilec got top honours from the league’s Hot in the KI three stars list.

Danilec, a Prince George native, put up two goals and three assists in the Eagles’ 7-4 win over the Kamloops Storm on Sunday Feb. 9. He was also credited with a goal and two assists as the Eagles were downed 7-3 by the 100 Mile house Wranglers on Feb. 7.

“Having eight points in two games for me has been a really big accomplishment. I have just been trying to play my best each game to give us the best chance we possibly can to make playoffs,” Danilec said.

The rookie forward, who leads the Eagles in scoring, said recent games have been some of the best hockey he has ever played and he is happy with his contributions on offence and defence. Danilec credited his teammates and Eagles’ coach Tyler Gunn for his success on the ice and the way the team has come together.

The previous week of KIJHL play which also earned Danilec first-star honours was even more exciting as he found the back of the net five times as the Eagles crushed the Castlegar Rebels 11-3.

Danilec has recently had the opportunity to practise with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL which he said has been a positive experience.


