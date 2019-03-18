Sedin twins, NHL ref among 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be inducted this summer in Penticton

Vancouver Canucks’ Henrik Sedin (33) and Daniel Sedin (22) acknowledge the crowd as they cheer for them during a break against the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

For years, there were two names synonymous with the Vancouver Canucks, so it is no surprise that Henrik and Daniel Sedin are being inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame at the first possible chance.

The long-time, popular members of the Vancouver Canucks will be inducted along with Okanaganite and NHL referee, Shane Heyer, who will be inducted into the Referee/Linesman Category.

For 17 seasons, the Sedins were a core part of the Canucks lineup. They served as the rock the team could anchor themselves to year after year, and through changes in roster and management. From their first game until their last, there was at least one Sedin on the ice for every single game the Canucks played. Between the two, the brothers hold seven all-time Canucks records.

Henrik Sedin was captain of the Canucks from 2010 until his retirement in 2018. Henrik played 1,330 NHL games scoring 240 goals and 830 assists, holding the record for the Canucks in all-time assists. He was the recipient of many individual awards including The Hart, Art Ross, King Clancy and NHL All Star recognition. He also won Olympic and World Championship Medals for Sweden. He is the Canucks all-time leading points scorer.

Daniel Sedin played 1,306 NHL games scoring 393 goals and 648 assists. Daniel holds the Canucks records for goals, game-winning goals, overtime goals, and points per game. Daniel captured Olympic and World Championship Medals with Sweden. He won numerous NHL trophies including The Art Ross, Ted Lindsay Award, King Clancy and NHL All Star honours.

Shane Heyer, from Summerland, was an on-ice NHL official for 30 years. Shane was one of the select few to have worked NHL games as both a referee and linesman. He officiated 386 games as a referee and 1,630 games as a linesman. His impressive resume includes officiating at the 2010 Winter Olympics, NHL All Star Games, World Cup of Hockey and Stanley Cup playoffs.

Former St Louis Blues Defenceman Barret Jackman will be inducted into the Player Category. Ron Delorme, a member of the Vancouver Canucks organization for many years as a player and scout will be inducted into the Builders Category, along with the late Karen Wallace, an integral part of Women’s hockey development in BC. 30 year NHL veteran official

The 1997-98 South Surrey Eagles of the BCHL, winners of the RBC Cup, will be inducted into the Team Category.

Barret Jackman, a native of Trail, played junior hockey with both Beaver Valley winning the Cyclone Taylor Cup and Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL. He will be inducted to the Player Category after a career that included 876 NHL games with St. Louis and Nashville recording 186 points as an elite defenceman. He was named the NHL’s top Rookie winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2003. He represented Canada at the World Juniors and World Championships.

Ron Delorme, inducted into the Builders Category, played junior in the WHL. He was a member of the Colorado Rockies and Vancouver Canucks in a nine year NHL playing career. Delorme has been a member of the NHL Canucks organization for 38 years, actively employed since 1985-86 as a member of the Scouting staff. Ron has been a role model for aspiring indigenous hockey players. The “Chief” when not scouting spends time encouraging native youth as a tireless advocate for First Nations people.

Karen Wallace of Surrey, passed away on March 23, 2018. Wallace was an integral part of Women’s hockey development in British Columbia. She was Secretary of North Delta Minor Hockey, Director of BC Female Hockey and was the winner of the 1999 Breakthrough Award. Her personal achievements include launching the Under 18 championships and Hockey Canada’s girls Program of Excellence.

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Friday July 19th, 2019. To purchase tickets visit www.bchhf.com.

